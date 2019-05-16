Meijer Recalls French Fry Cutters Due to Laceration Hazard

The french fry cutter’s blade can detach, posing a laceration hazard.
Meijer at 800-927-8699 anytime or online at www.meijer.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Grand Gourmet french fry cutters. The stainless steel cutters are silver and have black rubber pads at the base. They come with two interchangeable blades, one with 36 holes for thicker fries and another one with 64 holes for thinner fries. Model number 54078 and
UPC 7-13733-70625-4 are printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled french fry cutters and return them to any Meijer store for a full refund.
Meijer has received 12 reports of blade detachment. No injuries have been reported.
Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin from February 2018 through February 2019 for about $20.
Triace USA, of Cincinnati, Ohio
Meijer Distribution Inc., of Grand Rapids, Mich.
