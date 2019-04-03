  1. Home
Matco Tools Wireless Chargers Recalled by Professional Tool Products Due to Burn Hazard

Name of product:
Matco Tools wireless chargers
Hazard:

The wireless chargers can overheat, posing a burn hazard.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
April 3, 2019
Units:
About 4,800 (in addition, about 200 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Professional Tool Products toll-free at 866-496-8423 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.professionaltoolproducts.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Matco Tools brand wireless chargers. The recalled chargers are round and have “MATCO TOOLS” and the Matco logo printed on a black background in the center. They measure about 4 inches in diameter and ½ an inch in height and were sold with a USB connector cable. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and return them to the place of purchase for either a full refund or Matco Tools store credit of equal value.  

Incidents/Injuries:

Professional Tool Products has received six reports of the chargers overheating, including two reports of burns to consumers’ fingers. 

Sold Exclusively At:

Matco Tools mobile truck stores nationwide from November 2018 through January 2019 for about $25.  

Importer(s):

Professional Tool Products LLC, of Travelers Rest, S.C. 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-098
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise