Matco Tools Wireless Chargers Recalled by Professional Tool Products Due to Burn Hazard

The wireless chargers can overheat, posing a burn hazard.
Professional Tool Products toll-free at 866-496-8423 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.professionaltoolproducts.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Matco Tools brand wireless chargers. The recalled chargers are round and have “MATCO TOOLS” and the Matco logo printed on a black background in the center. They measure about 4 inches in diameter and ½ an inch in height and were sold with a USB connector cable.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and return them to the place of purchase for either a full refund or Matco Tools store credit of equal value.
Professional Tool Products has received six reports of the chargers overheating, including two reports of burns to consumers’ fingers.
Matco Tools mobile truck stores nationwide from November 2018 through January 2019 for about $25.
Professional Tool Products LLC, of Travelers Rest, S.C.
