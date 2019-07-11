  1. Home
Lifetime Brands Recalls Fitz and Floyd Nevaeh White Can Mugs Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards

Name of product:
Fitz and Floyd® Nevaeh White® Can Mugs
Hazard:

The mugs can crack or break when used with or exposed to hot liquids, posing burn and laceration hazards.  

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
July 11, 2019
Units:
About 150,000 (In addition about 3,500 in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Contact Lifetime Brands toll-free at 888-561-2269 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at fitzandfloyd@lifetimebrands.com or online at www.fitzandfloyd.com and click  on recall located at the top of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Fitz and Floyd Nevaeh White can mugs and Nevaeh White lattice can mugs in gold. The mugs are sold individually with UPC 742414338057 and UPC 742414391175 and part of a 4-piece dinnerware set with UPC 742414375946. The UPC numbers are printed on a sticker and placed on the bottom of the individually sold mugs. The mugs can hold 15 ounces, measure about 4 inches tall and about 4 inches in diameter, with a handle. Printed on the bottom of the Fitz and Floyd Nevaeh White can mug is Nevaeh White by Fitz and Floyd, Fine Bone China, Dishwasher/Microwave/Oven Safe. Printed on the bottom of the Fitz and Floyd Nevaeh White lattice can mug in gold is Nevaeh White by Fitz and Floyd, Fine Bone China, Dishwasher Safe.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs and contact Lifetime Brands for a free replacement mug.

Incidents/Injuries:

Lifetime Brands and Fitz & Floyd have received reports of seven incidents where the mugs cracked after holding hot liquids with one report of a consumer receiving minor burns.

Sold At:

Bed Bath & Beyond stores nationwide and online at bedbathandbeyond.com from January 2013 through April 2019 for between $8 and $10 for the mug individually packaged and $30 for the 4-piece dinnerware set.

Importer(s):

Fitz & Floyd Enterprises, LLC, of Newtown, Pa., and Lifetime Brands Inc., of Garden City, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-165
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
