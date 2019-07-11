  1. Home
Lidl Recalls Wooden Grasping Toys Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Playtive Junior Wooden Grasping Toy
Hazard:

The wooden wheels can detach and release small parts, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 11, 2019
Units:
About 300
Consumer Contact:

Lidl toll-free at 844-747-5435 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET everyday, or online at www.lidl.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes the Playtive Junior Wooden Grasping Toy. The grasping toy is made of wood in the shape of an elephant with four blue wheels on the bottom. There is a space in the center of the toy. The model number, HG04414, is located on the underside of the toy.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toys and return the product to any Lidl store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported in the U.S.

Sold At:

Lidl stores in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York from March 2019 through May 2019 for about $4.

Importer(s):

Lidl US Trading LLC, of Arlington, Va.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-164
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

