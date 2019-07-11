Lidl Recalls Wooden Grasping Toys Due to Choking Hazard

The wooden wheels can detach and release small parts, posing a choking hazard to young children.
Lidl toll-free at 844-747-5435 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET everyday, or online at www.lidl.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall includes the Playtive Junior Wooden Grasping Toy. The grasping toy is made of wood in the shape of an elephant with four blue wheels on the bottom. There is a space in the center of the toy. The model number, HG04414, is located on the underside of the toy.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toys and return the product to any Lidl store for a full refund.
None reported in the U.S.
Lidl stores in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York from March 2019 through May 2019 for about $4.
Lidl US Trading LLC, of Arlington, Va.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800