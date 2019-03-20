Kubota Recalls Zero Turn Mowers Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The throttle cable can make contact with internal electric wiring, posing a fire hazard.
Kubota Tractor Corp. at 800-752-0290 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.kubotausa.com and click on More, then Safety, then Safety Notices for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves model years 2018 and 2019 Kubota ZD100 series gasoline-powered zero turn mowers. The model is printed on the side of the mowers. The data plate is located on the lower frame of the unit and contains the serial number and model number. Recalled units are orange and black.
|
Model:
|
Serial Number Range:
|
Z122EBR-48
|
BEGIN
END
|
21408
22007
|
Z121SKH-48
|
BEGIN
END
|
31302
32882
|
Z125EBR-54
|
BEGIN
END
|
16242
16547
|
Z125SKH-54
|
BEGIN
END
|
29458
31138
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Zero Turn Mowers and contact an authorized Kubota dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair. Kubota is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Authorized Kubota dealers nationwide from July 2018 to January 2019 for between about $5,000 and $6,000.
Kubota Manufacturing of America Corporation, of Gainesville, Ga.
