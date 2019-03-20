  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Kubota Recalls Zero Turn Mowers Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Kubota Zero Turn Mowers
Hazard:

The throttle cable can make contact with internal electric wiring, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 20, 2019
Units:
About 3,850
Consumer Contact:

Kubota Tractor Corp. at 800-752-0290 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.kubotausa.com and click on More, then Safety, then Safety Notices for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model years 2018 and 2019 Kubota ZD100 series gasoline-powered zero turn mowers. The model is printed on the side of the mowers. The data plate is located on the lower frame of the unit and contains the serial number and model number. Recalled units are orange and black.           

 

 

Model:

Serial Number Range:

Z122EBR-48

BEGIN

END

21408

22007

Z121SKH-48

BEGIN

END

31302

32882

Z125EBR-54

BEGIN

END

16242

16547

Z125SKH-54

BEGIN

END

29458

31138
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Zero Turn Mowers and contact an authorized Kubota dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair. Kubota is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Authorized Kubota dealers nationwide from July 2018 to January 2019 for between about $5,000 and $6,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Kubota Manufacturing of America Corporation, of Gainesville, Ga.

Recall number:
19-730
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Kubota Recalls Zero Turn Mowers Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
YTL International Recalls Log Splitters Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Kubota Recalls Mowers and Compact Tractors Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Cub Cadet Recalls Zero-Turn Riding Mowers Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Traeger Grills Recalls Wood Pellet Grills Due to Fire Hazard