Kichler Lighting Recalls Pendant Lights Due to Fire Hazard

The light sockets can overheat, melt, or catch fire, posing a fire hazard.
Kichler Lighting toll-free at 866-558-5706 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.kichler.com and click on “Safety Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves Elan Shayla Mini Pendant Lights Models 83162, 83163, and 83164. They are chrome multi-light modern/contemporary clear glass cylinder pendant lights with one, three or nine pendant lights. The recalled chrome and clear glass multi-light fixtures each have their model numbers and date codes printed on stickers located on the inside of the ceiling canopy and on the product packaging. The product date codes are comprised of a 2-digit month and 2-digit year, for example 0513 (May 2013) through 0514 (May 2014).
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lighting fixtures and contact the store where they were purchased or Kichler Lighting directly for a free replacement lighting fixture.
Kichler has received about 84 consumer reports of burnt fixtures, wires or sockets, including three reports of fixture fires. No property damage or injuries have been reported.
Lighting showrooms nationwide from May 2013 through March 2015 for between $45 and $350.
Kichler Lighting LLC, of Cleveland, Ohio
