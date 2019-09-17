  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Kichler Lighting Recalls Pendant Lights Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Elan Shayla Mini Pendant Lights
Hazard:

The light sockets can overheat, melt, or catch fire, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
September 18, 2019
Units:
About 750 (In addition, 289 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Kichler Lighting toll-free at 866-558-5706 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.kichler.com and click on “Safety Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Elan Shayla Mini Pendant Lights Models 83162, 83163, and 83164. They are chrome multi-light modern/contemporary clear glass cylinder pendant lights with one, three or nine pendant lights. The recalled chrome and clear glass multi-light fixtures each have their model numbers and date codes printed on stickers located on the inside of the ceiling canopy and on the product packaging. The product date codes are comprised of a 2-digit month and 2-digit year, for example 0513 (May 2013) through 0514 (May 2014).

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lighting fixtures and contact the store where they were purchased or Kichler Lighting directly for a free replacement lighting fixture.

Incidents/Injuries:

Kichler has received about 84 consumer reports of burnt fixtures, wires or sockets, including three reports of fixture fires. No property damage or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Lighting showrooms nationwide from May 2013 through March 2015 for between $45 and $350.

Importer(s):

Kichler Lighting LLC, of Cleveland, Ohio

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-206
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Walker Edison Furniture Recalls Children’s Bunk Beds Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
RH Recalls Children’s Chairs and Stools Due to Violation of Federal Lead Paint Ban
Rite Aid Recalls Folding Patio Chairs Due to Fall Hazard
Kirkland’s Recalls Chests of Drawers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards
The Boppy Company Recalls Infant Head and Neck Support Accessories Due to Suffocation Hazard