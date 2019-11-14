  1. Home
Kenmore Microwave Ovens Recalled Due to Burn Hazard; Made by Guangdong Galanz; Sold Exclusively at Sears and Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores

Name of product:
Kenmore Elite Microwave Ovens
Hazard:

Incorrect wiring causes the microwave’s exterior to reach temperatures exceeding 183 degrees Fahrenheit, posing a burn hazard to the user.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
November 14, 2019
Units:
About 700
Consumer Contact:

Sears at 800-659-7026 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.sears.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 1,000-watt countertop convection microwave ovens manufactured under the Kenmore Elite brand name on April 27, 2017. This manufacturing date of the recalled microwave ovens is identifiable by the first six digits of their serial numbers, each of which begins with the numerals “170427”. The model number of the recalled microwaves is “204.77603610”. The brand name, model number and serial number can be found on the data plate on the back of the microwave ovens. The brand name is printed near the bottom of the door.


 

Model Number

Serial Number Range

204.77603610

17042700001 and 17042700684

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled microwave ovens and contact Sears for a free in-home repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Exclusively at Sears and Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores nationwide from May 2017 through July 2018 for about $350.

Manufacturer(s):

Galanz Guangdong Microwave Electrical Appliances Manufacturing Co. Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

Sears Holdings Management Corporation, of Hoffman Estates, Ill.

Distributor(s):

Sears Holdings Management Corporation, of Hoffman Estates, Ill.

Recall number:
20-020
