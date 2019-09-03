  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Kawasaki USA Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Teryx® and Teryx4™ recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs)
Hazard:

Incorrect joint assembly can cause steering control loss, posing crash and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
September 4, 2019
Units:
About 2,600
Consumer Contact:

Kawasaki toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.kawasaki.com and click on Recalls at the bottom of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model year 2019 and 2020 Teryx and Teryx4 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs), models KRF800FKF/L, KRF800GKF/A/AL/L, KRF800HKF/L, KRT800FKF/L, KRT800GKF/A/AL/L, KRT800HKF/L, KRF800FLF/L, KRF800GLF/L, KRF800HLF/L, KRT800FLF/L, KRT800GLF/A/AL/L and KRT800HLF/L. The recalled vehicles were sold in various colors including: black, camo, gray, green, orange and white; and in three different styles: Non-EPS, EPS and EPS LE. The vehicles have either two or four seats, automotive style controls and a rear box. Kawasaki is printed on the vehicle’s hood and rear box. Teryx or Teryx4 is printed on the right and left front fender.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact an authorized Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair. Kawasaki is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Kawasaki dealers nationwide from March 2019 through August 2019 from between $13,000 and $17,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. U.S.A., Lincoln, Neb.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
19-777
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Kawasaki USA Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Gator Utility Vehicles Recalled by John Deere Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Decathlon USA Recalls Carabiners Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death
Yamaha Recalls Golf Cars, Personal Transportation and Specialty Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Contigo Recalls 5.7 Million Kids Water Bottles Due to Choking Hazard