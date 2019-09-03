Kawasaki USA Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

Incorrect joint assembly can cause steering control loss, posing crash and injury hazards.
Kawasaki toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.kawasaki.com and click on Recalls at the bottom of the homepage for more information.
This recall involves model year 2019 and 2020 Teryx and Teryx4 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs), models KRF800FKF/L, KRF800GKF/A/AL/L, KRF800HKF/L, KRT800FKF/L, KRT800GKF/A/AL/L, KRT800HKF/L, KRF800FLF/L, KRF800GLF/L, KRF800HLF/L, KRT800FLF/L, KRT800GLF/A/AL/L and KRT800HLF/L. The recalled vehicles were sold in various colors including: black, camo, gray, green, orange and white; and in three different styles: Non-EPS, EPS and EPS LE. The vehicles have either two or four seats, automotive style controls and a rear box. Kawasaki is printed on the vehicle’s hood and rear box. Teryx or Teryx4 is printed on the right and left front fender.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact an authorized Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair. Kawasaki is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Kawasaki dealers nationwide from March 2019 through August 2019 from between $13,000 and $17,000.
Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. U.S.A., Lincoln, Neb.
