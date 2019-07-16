  1. Home
K2 Sports Recalls Inline Skates Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
VO2 S inline skates
Hazard:

The skate axle can become loose or a portion of the axle can sheer off during use resulting in a wheel separating from the skate’s frame, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
July 16, 2019
Units:
About 2,700 pairs of skates (in addition, about 740 pairs were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

K2 Sports toll-free at 866-734-5746 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email k2vo2s@k2sports.com or online at www.k2skates.com and click on “Safety Alert Regarding the VO2 S Skate”  for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the following K2 Sports skate models. K2 is printed on the toe and wheels of the skates and the model name is printed on the label found on the tongue of the skate as well as the Velcro ankle strap. The Item Number can be found on the product ID sticker on the skate packaging and is the first ten numbers of the thirteen digit product code (PROD CODE).
 

Item Number
(PROD CODE)

Model Name 

Color

I190201101

VO2 S 90 PRO M

Black/Steel/Red

I190201201

VO2 S 90 PRO W

Black/Blue

I190201301

VO2 S 100 PRO M

Black/Yellow

I190201401

VO2 S 100 X PRO W  (Hi Lo)

Black /Purple

I190201501

VO2 S 100 BOA

Red/White

 

 

 
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled skates and contact K2 Sports or the store where purchased to return the skates for a free repair. K2 Sports is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

K2 Sports has received four reports of loose axle hardware. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Specialty stores nationwide and online at www.k2sports.com from January 2019 through May 2019 for between $280 and $300.

Importer(s):

K2 Sports LLC, of Seattle, Wash.

Manufactured In:
Thailand
Recall number:
19-168
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
