JumpSport Recalls Mini Trampolines Due to Injury Hazard; New Instructions and Warning Labels Provided

The folding trampoline’s frame can forcefully hit the user, posing an injury hazard.
JumpSport toll-free at 855-782-9980 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@jumpsport.com or online at www.jumpsport.com and click on “Recalls” for more information or to request a copy by mail.
Recall Details
This recall involves folding JumpSport mini trampolines. The recalled fitness trampoline models have a hinged, round metal frame with a black fabric jumping surface suspended by bungee cords. Some models were sold with accessories, such as a handlebar or workout videos. The model number is printed on a label on the upper potion of one of the trampoline legs. “JumpSport” and “Fitness Trampoline” are printed on the black fabric jumping surface.
|
Model Number
|
Product Description
|
230f
|
39", half fold, straight legs
|
350f
|
39”, half fold, arched legs
|
550f Pro
|
44", half fold, arched legs
|
550fi
|
44", half fold, arched legs
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled trampolines and visit JumpSport’s website to DOWNLOAD a new instructional manual and warning materials. If the trampoline is set up, consumers should not try to fold it until they have reviewed the new instructions and warnings. New instructions are also available directly from JumpSport.
JumpSport has received nine reports of injuries involving contact with the frame, including cuts, bruises, and dental/facial injuries.
Online at Amazon.com, Costco.com, JumpSport.com and other websites and specialty fitness equipment stores nationwide from January 2011 through November 2018 for between $250 and $500.
JumpSport Inc., of Campbell, Calif.
