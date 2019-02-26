  1. Home
JumpSport Recalls Mini Trampolines Due to Injury Hazard; New Instructions and Warning Labels Provided

Name of product:
JumpSport® half-fold fitness mini-trampolines
Hazard:

The folding trampoline’s frame can forcefully hit the user, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
New Instructions
Recall date:
February 26, 2019
Units:
About 11,300 (in addition, about 1,200 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

JumpSport toll-free at 855-782-9980 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@jumpsport.com or online at www.jumpsport.com and click on “Recalls” for more information or to request a copy by mail.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves folding JumpSport mini trampolines. The recalled fitness trampoline models have a hinged, round metal frame with a black fabric jumping surface suspended by bungee cords. Some models were sold with accessories, such as a handlebar or workout videos. The model number is printed on a label on the upper potion of one of the trampoline legs. “JumpSport” and “Fitness Trampoline” are printed on the black fabric jumping surface.

 

Model Number

Product Description

230f

39", half fold, straight legs

350f

39”, half fold, arched legs

550f Pro

44", half fold, arched legs

550fi

44", half fold, arched legs
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled trampolines and visit JumpSport’s website to DOWNLOAD a new instructional manual and warning materials. If the trampoline is set up, consumers should not try to fold it until they have reviewed the new instructions and warnings. New instructions are also available directly from JumpSport.

Incidents/Injuries:

JumpSport has received nine reports of injuries involving contact with the frame, including cuts, bruises, and dental/facial injuries.

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com, Costco.com, JumpSport.com and other websites and specialty fitness equipment stores nationwide from January 2011 through November 2018 for between $250 and $500.

Importer(s):

JumpSport Inc., of Campbell, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-071
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
