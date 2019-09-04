John Deere Recalls Frontier Grooming Mowers Due to Entanglement Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Incorrect assembly of the mower’s drivelines can prevent the safety shield from spinning independently, posing an entanglement injury hazard to consumers.
Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, or online at www.deere.com and click on Recalls under the Parts & Service drop-down menu for more information.
This recall involves John Deere’s Frontier-branded grooming mowers for use with compact utility tractors. “Frontier” and model FM3012, GM1060, GM1072, GM1084, GM1190, GM3060 or GM3072 are printed on the mower. A complete list of serial numbers included in this recall along with the location of the serial number is available at: www.JohnDeere.com/FrontierMowerRecall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mowers and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers directly.
John Deere dealers nationwide from April 2018 through May 2019 for between $3,100 and $16,700.
Manufactured for Frontier, a brand name of Deere & Company, by Woods Equipment Company of Oregon, IL.
