John Deere Recalls Frontier Grooming Mowers Due to Entanglement Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Frontier FM3012, GM1060, GM1072, GM1084, GM1190, GM3060, and GM3072 grooming mowers
Hazard:

Incorrect assembly of the mower’s drivelines can prevent the safety shield from spinning independently, posing an entanglement injury hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
September 4, 2019
Units:
About 730 (in addition, about 20 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, or online at www.deere.com and click on Recalls under the Parts & Service drop-down menu for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves John Deere’s Frontier-branded grooming mowers for use with compact utility tractors. “Frontier” and model FM3012, GM1060, GM1072, GM1084, GM1190, GM3060 or GM3072 are printed on the mower. A complete list of serial numbers included in this recall along with the location of the serial number is available at: www.JohnDeere.com/FrontierMowerRecall.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mowers and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers directly.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

John Deere dealers nationwide from April 2018 through May 2019 for between $3,100 and $16,700.

Manufacturer(s):

Manufactured for Frontier, a brand name of Deere & Company, by Woods Equipment Company of Oregon, IL.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
19-778
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
