John Deere Recalls Compact Utility Tractors Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
John Deere 4044R, 4052R and 4066R compact utility tractors
Hazard:

Front cab support bolts that were torqued improperly during manufacturing can fail during a rollover, posing a crushing injury hazard to the operator.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
October 31, 2019
Units:
About 5,700 (In addition, about 1,650 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, or online at www.deere.com and click on “Recalls” on the drop-down menu under “Parts & Services” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves green and yellow compact utility tractors with “John Deere” and the model numbers 4044R, 4052R or 4066R printed on the hood. Each of the recalled compact utility tractors has a 17-digit serial number located on the right side of the frame above the front axle. Each serial number included in the recall begins with “1LV” and ends with a six-digit number that falls within the ranges below:

Model             Serial Number Range

4044R             400284 - 401619

4052R             400381 – 403424

4066R             401588 - 407220

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled compact utility tractors and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

John Deere dealers nationwide from October 2016 through September 2019 for between $40,000 and $50,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Deere & Company, of Moline, Ill.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
20-706
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
