John Deere Recalls Compact Utility Tractors Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Front cab support bolts that were torqued improperly during manufacturing can fail during a rollover, posing a crushing injury hazard to the operator.
Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, or online at www.deere.com and click on “Recalls” on the drop-down menu under “Parts & Services” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves green and yellow compact utility tractors with “John Deere” and the model numbers 4044R, 4052R or 4066R printed on the hood. Each of the recalled compact utility tractors has a 17-digit serial number located on the right side of the frame above the front axle. Each serial number included in the recall begins with “1LV” and ends with a six-digit number that falls within the ranges below:
Model Serial Number Range
4044R 400284 - 401619
4052R 400381 – 403424
4066R 401588 - 407220
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled compact utility tractors and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
John Deere dealers nationwide from October 2016 through September 2019 for between $40,000 and $50,000.
Deere & Company, of Moline, Ill.
