John Deere Recalls Attachment Kits for Compact Utility Tractor Snow Blowers and Brooms Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Attachment Kits for John Deere Snow Blowers and 52-inch Brooms
Hazard:

The Attachment Kits are missing the product Operator's Manual which details proper attachment and use of the product, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
April 2, 2019
Units:
About 2,550
Consumer Contact:

Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, or online at www.deere.com and select Product Recall Information on the drop-down menu under Services & Support for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Attachment Kits for John Deere Snow Blowers and 52-inch Brooms that are used with model 1023E, 1025R and 2025R Compact Utility Tractors. The John Deere snow blower and broom Attachment Kits were sold separately and have a label with BLV10793 or BLV10794 printed on the box.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using their John Deere Compact Utility Tractor Snow Blower or 52-inch Broom and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free copy of the Operator’s Manual. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers of the recalled Attachment Kits. If an Attachment Kit did include an Operator’s Manual, consumers can continue to use their Snow Blower or Broom.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

 John Deere dealers nationwide from August 2017 through November 2018 for about $200.  

Manufacturer(s):

Amerequip Corporation, of Kiel, Wis.

Distributor(s):

Deere & Company, of Moline, Ill.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
19-732
