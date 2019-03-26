  1. Home
Interline Brands Recalls Swivel Fittings Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
ProPlus Brass Flare Swivel Fittings
Hazard:

The fittings can leak, posing a fire hazard.  

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
March 28, 2019
Units:
About 140,000
Consumer Contact:

Interline toll-free at 888-704-7324 from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.interlinebrands.com and click on Leran then click on www.lerangasproducts.com and at the bottom of the page click on product recall. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves multiple sizes of ProPlus Brass Flare Swivel fittings used as connectors for copper tubing. The brass, gold-colored fittings connect two male flare nuts opposite to each other. The Swivels were used primarily for LP gas (propane) applications by professional installers. 

 

Model Number

Description

39-4

1/4” x 1/4"

39-6

3/8” x 3/8”

39-8

1/2" x 1/2"

39-8-6

1/2" x 3/8"

39-10

5/8” x 5/8”

39-10-8

5/8” x 1/2”

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately contact Interline for a full refund or a replacement fitting. Consumers with recalled fittings that have already been installed should contact Interline to arrange for a professional installation of a free replacement fitting.

Incidents/Injuries:

Interline has received two reports of the swivels leaking at installation.

Sold At:

Hardware retailers from August 2017 through November 2018 and sold to professional installers by Leran, Barnett, Hardware Express, SupplyWorks, Wilmar and Maintenance USA stores from August 2017 through July 2018 for between $1 and $8.

Manufacturer(s):

Zhejiang ACME Pipe Fitting Co., LTD, of China

Importer(s):

Interline Brands, Inc., of Jacksonville, Fla

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-094
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise