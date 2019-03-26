Interline Brands Recalls Swivel Fittings Due to Fire Hazard

The fittings can leak, posing a fire hazard.
Interline toll-free at 888-704-7324 from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.interlinebrands.com and click on Leran then click on www.lerangasproducts.com and at the bottom of the page click on product recall.
Recall Details
This recall involves multiple sizes of ProPlus Brass Flare Swivel fittings used as connectors for copper tubing. The brass, gold-colored fittings connect two male flare nuts opposite to each other. The Swivels were used primarily for LP gas (propane) applications by professional installers.
Model Number
Description
39-4
1/4” x 1/4"
39-6
3/8” x 3/8”
39-8
1/2" x 1/2"
39-8-6
1/2" x 3/8"
39-10
5/8” x 5/8”
39-10-8
5/8” x 1/2”
Consumers should immediately contact Interline for a full refund or a replacement fitting. Consumers with recalled fittings that have already been installed should contact Interline to arrange for a professional installation of a free replacement fitting.
Interline has received two reports of the swivels leaking at installation.
Hardware retailers from August 2017 through November 2018 and sold to professional installers by Leran, Barnett, Hardware Express, SupplyWorks, Wilmar and Maintenance USA stores from August 2017 through July 2018 for between $1 and $8.
Zhejiang ACME Pipe Fitting Co., LTD, of China
Interline Brands, Inc., of Jacksonville, Fla
