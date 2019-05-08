  1. Home
Igloo Recalls Marine Coolers Due to Entrapment and Suffocation Hazards

Name of product:
Igloo Marine Elite Coolers
Hazard:

The cooler’s stainless-steel latch can automatically lock when the lid is closed, allowing a person to become locked inside the air tight container, posing entrapment and suffocation hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 8, 2019
Units:
About 60,000
Consumer Contact:

Igloo toll-free at 866-509-3503 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.igloocoolers.com and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom left of the webpage.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes only Igloo Marine Elite line of coolers that are white with stainless-steel latches. The coolers were made for use on boats and marine environments.

The Igloo logo is embossed on the metal latch and on the outside of the coolers. The coolers were sold in 54, 72, 94, 110, and 150 quart sizes. “Igloo Marine Elite Cooler” and the quart size are printed on a label on the coolers. The 110 quart model of the cooler has two wheels and a metal handle that can be used to pull the cooler.

Igloo cooler models

Igloo Marine Elite 54 quart

Igloo Marine Elite 72 quart

Igloo Marine Elite Legend 94 quart

Igloo Marine Elite Glide 110 quart

Igloo Marine Elite Contour 150 quart

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately put the coolers out of the reach of children. Contact Igloo for instructions on removing and disposing of the old latch and for a free replacement latch.

Incidents/Injuries:

Igloo has received one report of a child who became entrapped in the cooler before being freed by an adult.

Sold At:

West Marine, Sportman’s Warehouse, other home and recreational stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and www.igloocoolers.com from January 2015 through March 2019 for between $10 and $180.

Manufacturer(s):

Igloo Products Corp., of Katy, Texas

Manufactured In:
USA
Recall number:
19-117
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
