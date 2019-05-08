Igloo Recalls Marine Coolers Due to Entrapment and Suffocation Hazards

The cooler’s stainless-steel latch can automatically lock when the lid is closed, allowing a person to become locked inside the air tight container, posing entrapment and suffocation hazards.
Igloo toll-free at 866-509-3503 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.igloocoolers.com and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom left of the webpage.
Recall Details
This recall includes only Igloo Marine Elite line of coolers that are white with stainless-steel latches. The coolers were made for use on boats and marine environments.
The Igloo logo is embossed on the metal latch and on the outside of the coolers. The coolers were sold in 54, 72, 94, 110, and 150 quart sizes. “Igloo Marine Elite Cooler” and the quart size are printed on a label on the coolers. The 110 quart model of the cooler has two wheels and a metal handle that can be used to pull the cooler.
|
Igloo cooler models
|
Igloo Marine Elite 54 quart
|
Igloo Marine Elite 72 quart
|
Igloo Marine Elite Legend 94 quart
|
Igloo Marine Elite Glide 110 quart
|
Igloo Marine Elite Contour 150 quart
Consumers should immediately put the coolers out of the reach of children. Contact Igloo for instructions on removing and disposing of the old latch and for a free replacement latch.
Igloo has received one report of a child who became entrapped in the cooler before being freed by an adult.
West Marine, Sportman’s Warehouse, other home and recreational stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and www.igloocoolers.com from January 2015 through March 2019 for between $10 and $180.
Igloo Products Corp., of Katy, Texas
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
