Hush Recalls Anesthetic Gels, Sprays and Foam Soaps Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The products contain lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they put the product on their skin or ingest it.
Hush toll-free at 888-723-3730 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, email at care@hushanesthetic.com or online at https://hushanesthetic.com/ and click on “Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Hush gel, spray and foam soap products containing 4% lidocaine. The gel and spray were sold in 2 and 4-ounce sizes and the foam soap was sold in 1.7-ounce size. The bottles are white or black and have printed in green at the front the Hush logo or the phrase Hush and the type of product. The Drug Facts label is on the back. The lot number and expiration date are stamped on the bottom of the container. All lot numbers included in the recall.
Consumers should immediately place the recalled products out of the reach of children and contact Hush for a full refund, a free replacement product or free replacement child-resistant cap.
None reported
Online at hushanesthetic.com, amazon.com, kingpintattoosupply.com, unitedtattoosupply.com and at tattoo studios nationwide from January 2009 through November 2018 for between $15 and $46.
A.I.G. Technologies, Inc. of Deerfield Beach, Fla..
DDA Distributors, Inc., dba Hush Anesthetic, Inc., of Miami Lakes, Fla.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800