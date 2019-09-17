  1. Home
Humanscale Recalls QuickStand Lite Workstations Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
QuickStand Lite workstations
Hazard:

The recalled workstation’s arm can break and cause the workstation to fall, posing a risk of injury.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
September 17, 2019
Units:
About 22,700 (In addition, about 2,200 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Humanscale toll-free at 855-319-0315 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday to Friday, email at QSLinquiry@humanscale.com or online at www.humanscale.com and click on Recall Information at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves QuickStand Lite height adjustable workstations for single or double computer monitor screens. The workstations have a keyboard platform and an adjustable arm. The workstations measure about 19.5 inches high and about 25.6 inches wide. The workstations were sold in black and white with gray trim.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled workstation and contact Humanscale to receive a free repair kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 52 reports of the arm breaking, including 12 reports of minor injuries from the arm breaking and falling on consumers.

Sold At:

Furniture stores nationwide and online at Humanscale.com, Fellowes.com and on other websites from January 2015 through November 2018 for about $600.

Importer(s):

Humanscale Corporation, of New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-205
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
