H-E-B Recalls Sauté Pans Due to Laceration Hazard

Name of product:
Kitchen & Table 5.5 qt. Sauté Pan with glass lid
Hazard:

The glass lid can crack or shatter during normal use, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
March 13, 2019
Units:
About 12,000
Consumer Contact:

H-E-B toll-free at 855-432-4438 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.heb.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves H-E-B’s Kitchen & Table 5.5 qt. Sauté Pans with glass lids. The affected products were sold in red and gray. There is a Kitchen & Table logo and production date code on the bottom of the pans. Only pans with a date code from 05/2018 through 12/2018 are included in the recall.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sauté pans with glass lid and return them to H‑E‑B for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

H-E-B received eight reports of the glass lid cracking or shattering, including one report of an eye injury.

Sold At:

H‑E‑B stores in Texas and online at www.heb.com from May 2018 through January 2019 for about $30.

Manufacturer(s):

YongChuang Industry & Trade Co. Ltd, of China

Importer(s):

H‑E‑B Grocery Company, LLC, of San Antonio, Texas

Distributor(s):

H‑E‑B Grocery Company, LLC, of San Antonio, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-080
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
