H-E-B Recalls Sauté Pans Due to Laceration Hazard

The glass lid can crack or shatter during normal use, posing a laceration hazard.
H-E-B toll-free at 855-432-4438 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.heb.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves H-E-B’s Kitchen & Table 5.5 qt. Sauté Pans with glass lids. The affected products were sold in red and gray. There is a Kitchen & Table logo and production date code on the bottom of the pans. Only pans with a date code from 05/2018 through 12/2018 are included in the recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sauté pans with glass lid and return them to H‑E‑B for a full refund.
H-E-B received eight reports of the glass lid cracking or shattering, including one report of an eye injury.
H‑E‑B stores in Texas and online at www.heb.com from May 2018 through January 2019 for about $30.
YongChuang Industry & Trade Co. Ltd, of China
H‑E‑B Grocery Company, LLC, of San Antonio, Texas
