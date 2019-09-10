  1. Home
Healing Solutions Recalls Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Risk of Poisoning

Name of product:
Healing Solutions Wintergreen and Birch 100 percent Pure Therapeutic Grade Essential Oils
Hazard:

The bottles are not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
September 10, 2019
Units:
About 32,000
Consumer Contact:

Healing Solutions at 800-819-4098 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday; email at support@healingsolutions.com, put “Free Replacement Cap” in the subject line of the e-mail and in the body, provide your name, address, the bottle size for which you are requesting a replacement cap and the date you purchased the product; or online at healingsolutions.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes all 10-, 30- and 60-mililiter amber glass bottles of wintergreen and birch essential oils sold prior to April 15, 2019. The label on each bottle displays the name of the product—Wintergreen or Birch—“100% Pure Therapeutic Grade Essential Oil,” and the size of the container.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately remove the essential oils from the reach of children and contact Healing Solutions for a free replacement child-resistant cap.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Online at eBay.com, Amazon.com, and Walmart.com from December 2014 through April 2019 for between $10 and $23.

Manufacturer(s):

Healing Solutions LLC, of Phoenix, Ariz.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
19-200
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

