Healing Solutions Recalls Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Risk of Poisoning

The bottles are not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Healing Solutions at 800-819-4098 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday; email at support@healingsolutions.com, put “Free Replacement Cap” in the subject line of the e-mail and in the body, provide your name, address, the bottle size for which you are requesting a replacement cap and the date you purchased the product; or online at healingsolutions.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.
This recall includes all 10-, 30- and 60-mililiter amber glass bottles of wintergreen and birch essential oils sold prior to April 15, 2019. The label on each bottle displays the name of the product—Wintergreen or Birch—“100% Pure Therapeutic Grade Essential Oil,” and the size of the container.
Consumers should immediately remove the essential oils from the reach of children and contact Healing Solutions for a free replacement child-resistant cap.
Online at eBay.com, Amazon.com, and Walmart.com from December 2014 through April 2019 for between $10 and $23.
Healing Solutions LLC, of Phoenix, Ariz.
