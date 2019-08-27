  1. Home
Happy Plugs Recalls Wireless Headphones Due to Burn Hazard

Happy Plugs Bluetooth Wireless II Headphones
The micro-USB charging cable packaged with Happy Plugs wireless headphones can cause the headphones to overheat, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Replace
August 27, 2019
About 6,900 (In addition, about 2,550 were sold in Canada.)
Happy Plugs at 800-419-2988 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email customerservice@happyplugs.com and include “Recall” in the subject line, or online at https://happyplugs.com and click on “Support,” then “Warranty and Returns,” then click on “Voluntary Recall and Exchange Program.” The direct link to the recall page can be found at https://happyplugs.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360024787134-Voluntary-Recall-and-Exchange-Program

This recall involves Happy Plugs Wireless II Bluetooth Headphones sold with an external micro-USB charging cable. The micro-USB charging cable is a black cable about 20 inches in length with a USB 2.0 port on one end and a micro-USB port on the other. The UPC is printed on the back of the product packaging in the lower right corner and the item number is printed on the bottom of the product packaging. The following headphones are included in this recall.

Item #

Color

UPC

Item # 7620 Happy Plugs Wireless II

Black Gold

811613031059

Item # 7621 Happy Plugs Wireless II

Black

811613031066

Item # 7622‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II

White

811613031073

Item # 7623‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II

Pink Gold

811613031080

Item # 7624‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II

Matte Gold

811613031097

Item # 7625‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II

Space Gray

811613031103

Item # 7626‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II

White Marble

811613031110‎

Item # 7627‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II

Botanica Exotica

811613031127

Item # 7629‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II

Pink Marble

811613032056

Item # 7630‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II

Leopard

811613032063
 
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled headphones and charging cable, and return them to their place of purchase or contact Happy Plugs to receive free replacement headphones and charging cable.

The firm has received one report of the headphones overheating while plugged into their micro-USB charging cables. No injuries have been reported.

Macy’s stores nationwide and online at happyplugs.com from January 2019 through May 2019 for between $10 and $40.

Happy Plugs Inc., of New York

China
19-188
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
