Greenfield World Trade Recalls Food Dehydrators Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Excalibur EZ DRY food dehydrators
Hazard:

The food dehydrator can overheat, posing a fire hazard

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 2, 2019
Units:
2,400
Consumer Contact:

Greenfield World Trade toll-free at 877-881-0065 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at productrecall@thelegacycompanies.com or online at www.excaliburdehydrator.com and click on the Recall Safety Information link at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Excalibur EZ DRY 5-tray food dehydrator with model number TTEVM50W or EVM50W. The 600W electric dehydrator is white, weighs 7 pounds and is about 12 inches tall by 15 inches wide. It has a temperature dial with an on/off switch on the front and a vented see-through lid at the top. The model number and embossed date code are printed on a white label on the underside of the unit.  The date code for the TTEVM50W model is 3217 and for the EVM50W model the date code is 4017 or 4516.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled food dehydrators and contact Greenfield World Trade to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Greenfield World Trade has received eight reports of the food dehydrators overheating and melting or burning, including three incidents of property damage to floors and countertops and minor burn injuries.

Sold At:

Excalibur, Elite Creations, Modern Home Products, The Bon Ton Stores, Sam’s Club, and Scheels stores nationwide and online at Newegg.com from November 2016 through February 2019 for about $60.

Manufacturer(s):

Greenfield World Trade, Inc. of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Importer(s):

Greenfield World Trade, Inc. of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Distributor(s):

Greenfield World Trade, Inc. of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Recall number:
19-115
