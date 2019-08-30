  1. Home
GreatCall Recalls Lively Mobile Plus Emergency Alert Device Due to Risk of Call Button Failing in an Emergency (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Lively Mobile Plus Emergency Alert Devices
Hazard:

The call button can fail when pushed by the consumer in an emergency. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 30, 2019
Units:
About 44,300
Consumer Contact:

GreatCall at 800-359-1791 from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT daily, email at customerservice@greatcall.com or online at www.greatcall.com and click on Product Support for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Lively Mobile Plus model GCR4 emergency alert devices manufactured between January and April 2019. The recalled devices are silver and black and have “GreatCall” printed near the top of the front of the device.  The model number GCR4 is printed on the back and the date code 19.01 or 19.03 is printed on the bar code label of the device. The device is worn on a magnetic lanyard around a consumer’s neck for fall detection or clips onto a consumer’s purse, belt, or pocket, and is used to communicate in an emergency or for other assistance.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using Lively Mobile Plus and contact GreatCall to receive a full refund. GreatCall is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Best Buy and Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.greatcall.com and www.amazon.com from April 2019 through May 2019 for between $25 and $50.

Manufacturer(s):

Borqs Hong Kong Limited and Shenzhen Saidaxin Technology Co. Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

GreatCall Inc., of San Diego, California

Distributor(s):

GreatCall Inc., of San Diego, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-775
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
