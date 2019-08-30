GreatCall Recalls Lively Mobile Plus Emergency Alert Device Due to Risk of Call Button Failing in an Emergency (Recall Alert)

The call button can fail when pushed by the consumer in an emergency.
GreatCall at 800-359-1791 from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT daily, email at customerservice@greatcall.com or online at www.greatcall.com and click on Product Support for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Lively Mobile Plus model GCR4 emergency alert devices manufactured between January and April 2019. The recalled devices are silver and black and have “GreatCall” printed near the top of the front of the device. The model number GCR4 is printed on the back and the date code 19.01 or 19.03 is printed on the bar code label of the device. The device is worn on a magnetic lanyard around a consumer’s neck for fall detection or clips onto a consumer’s purse, belt, or pocket, and is used to communicate in an emergency or for other assistance.
Consumers should immediately stop using Lively Mobile Plus and contact GreatCall to receive a full refund. GreatCall is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported.
Best Buy and Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.greatcall.com and www.amazon.com from April 2019 through May 2019 for between $25 and $50.
Borqs Hong Kong Limited and Shenzhen Saidaxin Technology Co. Ltd., of China
GreatCall Inc., of San Diego, California
GreatCall Inc., of San Diego, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800