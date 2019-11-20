Grace Digital Recalls EcoBoulder Speakers That Can Overcharge and Burst; Impact Hazard

The speaker’s battery can become overcharged and burst, posing an impact hazard.
ECOXGEAR at 800-903-9664 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or email at safety@ecoxgear.com, or online at www.ecoxgear.com and click on “Safety” in the top header or at www.ecoxgear.com/safetynotice for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the ECOXGEAR EcoBoulder Bluetooth Speakers. The Speaker is black in color with a rubber slip mat on top. It is about 20” tall and 15” wide. There are 4 versions which have a color accent around the front speaker and a matching rubber slip mat. There is a storage compartment located on the left side of the speaker. The model number GDI-EXBM900 series is labeled on the inside door of the speaker’s storage compartment. ECOXGEAR is printed on the front of the speakers.
Model Number
UPC Code
GDI-EXBM900 (Orange)
819127010331
GDI-EXBM901 (Black)
819127010348
GDI-EXBM904 (Yellow)
819127011796
GDI-EXBM907 (Red)
819127011802
GDI-EXBM913 (Blue)
819127011819
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled speakers and contact ECOXGEAR to receive a free battery replacement kit.
ECOXGEAR has received 5 reports of speaker batteries bursting and fragmenting including two incidents of property damage to the surrounding area. No injuries have been reported.
Costco stores nationwide from October 2016 to January 2017, at Academy Sports, Cabela’s, Home Depot and Best Buy stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from January 2018 through December 2018 for about $180.
Grace Digital Inc., of San Diego, Calif.
