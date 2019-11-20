  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Grace Digital Recalls EcoBoulder Speakers That Can Overcharge and Burst; Impact Hazard

Name of product:
ECOXGEAR EcoBoulder Speakers
Hazard:

The speaker’s battery can become overcharged and burst, posing an impact hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
November 20, 2019
Units:
About 88,000
Consumer Contact:

ECOXGEAR at 800-903-9664 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or email at safety@ecoxgear.com, or online at www.ecoxgear.com and click on “Safety” in the top header or at www.ecoxgear.com/safetynotice for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the ECOXGEAR EcoBoulder Bluetooth Speakers. The Speaker is black in color with a rubber slip mat on top. It is about 20” tall and 15” wide. There are 4 versions which have a color accent around the front speaker and a matching rubber slip mat. There is a storage compartment located on the left side of the speaker. The model number GDI-EXBM900 series is labeled on the inside door of the speaker’s storage compartment. ECOXGEAR is printed on the front of the speakers.

 

Model Number

UPC Code

GDI-EXBM900 (Orange)

819127010331

GDI-EXBM901 (Black)

819127010348

GDI-EXBM904 (Yellow)

819127011796

GDI-EXBM907 (Red)

819127011802

GDI-EXBM913  (Blue)

819127011819
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled speakers and contact ECOXGEAR to receive a free battery replacement kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

ECOXGEAR has received 5 reports of speaker batteries bursting and fragmenting including two incidents of property damage to the surrounding area. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Costco stores nationwide from October 2016 to January 2017, at Academy Sports, Cabela’s, Home Depot and Best Buy stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from January 2018 through December 2018 for about $180.

Importer(s):

Grace Digital Inc., of San Diego, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-027
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Humanscale Recalls QuickStand Lite Workstations Due to Injury Hazard
GreatCall Recalls Lively Mobile Plus Emergency Alert Device Due to Risk of Call Button Failing in an Emergency (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Happy Plugs Recalls Wireless Headphones Due to Burn Hazard
Southwire Recalls Electrical Outlet Boxes Due to Fire Hazard
Spansive Recalls Wireless Phone Chargers Due To Burn Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)