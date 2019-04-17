Go Couture Recalls Children’s Loungewear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

The children’s loungewear sets fail to meet the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
Go Couture at 800-261-6899 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at moshe@gojeans.com or online at www.gocouturekids.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Go Couture children’s loungewear sets. The sets are made of 47% polyester, 47% rayon and 6% spandex blended knit with a long-sleeve top and pant set. The long-sleeve top has a Henley neckline. The pants have an elastic waist band and a ribbed cuff at the ankle. The loungewear sets were available in pink and blue and sold in children’s sizes 12 months to 12 years. “GoCotureKids” is printed inside the garment on the neck label.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungewear and contact Go Couture for a full refund.
None reported
Uname it, Pajama Mama, Blew Boutique and other children’s stores nationwide and online at gocouturekids.com from August 2016 through November 2018 for $38.
Go Couture, of Vernon, Calif.
