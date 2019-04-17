  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Go Couture Recalls Children’s Loungewear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

Name of product:
Children’s loungewear sets
Hazard:

The children’s loungewear sets fail to meet the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
April 17, 2019
Units:
About 120
Consumer Contact:

Go Couture at 800-261-6899 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at moshe@gojeans.com or online at www.gocouturekids.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Go Couture children’s loungewear sets. The sets are made of 47% polyester, 47% rayon and 6% spandex blended knit with a long-sleeve top and pant set. The long-sleeve top has a Henley neckline. The pants have an elastic waist band and a ribbed cuff at the ankle. The loungewear sets were available in pink and blue and sold in children’s sizes 12 months to 12 years. “GoCotureKids” is printed inside the garment on the neck label.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungewear and contact Go Couture for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Uname it, Pajama Mama, Blew Boutique and other children’s stores nationwide and online at gocouturekids.com from August 2016 through November 2018 for $38.

Distributor(s):

 Go Couture, of Vernon, Calif.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
19-106
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Go Couture Recalls Children’s Loungewear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard
H&M Recalls Children’s Bathrobes Due to Violation of Flammability Standard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Fisher-Price Recalls Rock ‘n Play Sleepers Due to Reports of Deaths
Amerex Group Recalls Infant Fur Jackets Due to Choking Hazard
Midwest-CBK Recalls Baby Rattle Socks Due to Choking Hazard