Federal Cartridge Recalls Blackhawk Gun Holsters Due to Injury Hazard

The holster design can change the position of the safety switch on the firearm without the user knowing it. When this occurs, if the trigger is pulled the gun could fire unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard to the user and bystander.
Blackhawk toll-free 888-334-7547 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.blackhawk.com and click on the recall tab located at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Blackhawk T-Series black gun holster L2C made of molded plastic material. The black holster is designed to be used with Sig Sauer P320/P250 civilian firearms that clip onto the user’s belt. “2101213 A” is printed on the outside of the recalled gun holsters.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled holsters and contact Blackhawk for a full refund.
None reported
Bass Pro Shops and other sporting goods stores nationwide and online at www.blackhawk.com from June 2019 through August 2019 for about $65.
Federal Cartridge Company, of Manhattan, Mont. d/b/a Blackhawk, Virginia Beach, Va.
Vista Outdoor Sales LLC, Anoka, Minn. d/b/a Blackhawk, of Virginia Beach, Va.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800