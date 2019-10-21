  1. Home
Federal Cartridge Recalls Blackhawk Gun Holsters Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Blackhawk T-Series L2C gun holsters
Hazard:

The holster design can change the position of the safety switch on the firearm without the user knowing it. When this occurs, if the trigger is pulled the gun could fire unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard to the user and bystander.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
October 22, 2019
Units:
About 3,100
Consumer Contact:

Blackhawk toll-free 888-334-7547 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.blackhawk.com and click on the recall tab located at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Blackhawk T-Series black gun holster L2C made of molded plastic material. The black holster is designed to be used with Sig Sauer P320/P250 civilian firearms that clip onto the user’s belt. “2101213 A” is printed on the outside of the recalled gun holsters.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled holsters and contact Blackhawk for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Bass Pro Shops and other sporting goods stores nationwide and online at www.blackhawk.com from June 2019 through August 2019 for about $65.

Manufacturer(s):

Federal Cartridge Company, of Manhattan, Mont. d/b/a Blackhawk, Virginia Beach, Va.

Distributor(s):

Vista Outdoor Sales LLC, Anoka, Minn. d/b/a Blackhawk, of Virginia Beach, Va.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-010
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
