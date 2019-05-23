Far East Brokers Recalls Pineapple Corer & Slicers Due to Laceration Hazard

The metal blade of the slicer can detach, posing a laceration hazard to the consumer.
Far East Brokers & Consultants at 800-619-0487 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or email at customerservice@fareastbrokers.com or online at https://fareastbrokers.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” and then “Pineapple Corer & Slicer” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Pineapple Corer & Slicers sold under Fabulous Home brand. The corer & slicer is white with a black top and made mostly from plastic with a metal blade. It works much like a cork screw to core and slice pineapples.
Consumers should immediately stop using the Fabulous Home brand Pineapple Corer & Slicer and contact Far East Brokers for instructions on receiving a full refund
Far East has received one report of the metal blade becoming detached. No injuries have been reported.
Coborn’s and Bashas grocery stores in Minnesota, South Dakota, Arizona and New Mexico from February 2019 through April 2019 for about $4.
Ningbo Overpass International Trading Co., Ltd, of China.
Far East Brokers & Consultants, Inc., of Jacksonville, Fla.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800