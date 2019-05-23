  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Far East Brokers Recalls Pineapple Corer & Slicers Due to Laceration Hazard

Name of product:
Fabulous Home Pineapple Corer & Slicers
Hazard:

The metal blade of the slicer can detach, posing a laceration hazard to the consumer.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 23, 2019
Units:
About 2,300
Consumer Contact:

Far East Brokers & Consultants at 800-619-0487 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or email at customerservice@fareastbrokers.com or online at https://fareastbrokers.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” and then “Pineapple Corer & Slicer” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Pineapple Corer & Slicers sold under Fabulous Home brand. The corer & slicer is white with a black top and made mostly from plastic with a metal blade. It works much like a cork screw to core and slice pineapples.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the Fabulous Home brand Pineapple Corer & Slicer and contact Far East Brokers for instructions on receiving a full refund

Incidents/Injuries:

Far East has received one report of the metal blade becoming detached. No injuries have been reported. 

Sold At:

Coborn’s and Bashas grocery stores in Minnesota, South Dakota, Arizona and New Mexico from February 2019 through April 2019 for about $4.

Manufacturer(s):

Ningbo Overpass International Trading Co., Ltd, of China.

Importer(s):

Far East Brokers & Consultants, Inc., of Jacksonville, Fla.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-125
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Meijer Recalls French Fry Cutters Due to Laceration Hazard
Beaba Recalls Baby Food Steam Cooker/Blenders Due to Laceration Hazard
Greenfield World Trade Recalls Food Dehydrators Due to Fire Hazard
Starbucks Recalls Bodum Recycled Coffee Presses Due to Laceration Hazard
DAVIDsTEA Recalls Valentine’s Day Stackable Mugs Due to Fire Hazard