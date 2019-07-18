Factory Direct Wholesale Recalls Folding Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.
Factory Direct Wholesale at 800-631-0449 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at fdw.recall@gmail.com or online at paylesshere.com and click on the Recall link for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Factory Direct Wholesale folding mattresses which can be used as a chair or bed . The gray mattresses were sold in 38 (twin), 53 (full), and 60 (queen) inches wide sizes. They measure 4 inches high when configured as a mattress. Factory Direct Wholesale, Made in China and model number FDW-RJ-38Q, FDW-RJ-53F or FDW-RJ-60Q can be found on the tag on the side of the mattress.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact Factory Direct Wholesale to receive a free cover, including shipping, to bring the mattress into compliance with the federal standard.
None reported
Online at Amazon.com, ebay.com, Newegg.com, Rakuten.com, Wish.com and Walmart.com from April 2018 through January 2019 for about $100.
Relux Mattress Co. LTD, of China
Factory Wholesale Direct LLC, of Duluth, Ga.
