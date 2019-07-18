  1. Home
Factory Direct Wholesale Recalls Folding Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard

Name of product:
Folding mattresses
Hazard:

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
July 18, 2019
Units:
About 2,500
Consumer Contact:

Factory Direct Wholesale at 800-631-0449 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at fdw.recall@gmail.com or online at paylesshere.com and click on the Recall link for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Factory Direct Wholesale folding mattresses which can be used as a chair or bed . The gray mattresses were sold in 38 (twin), 53 (full), and 60 (queen) inches wide sizes. They measure 4 inches high when configured as a mattress. Factory Direct Wholesale, Made in China and model number FDW-RJ-38Q, FDW-RJ-53F or FDW-RJ-60Q can be found on the tag on the side of the mattress.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact Factory Direct Wholesale to receive a free cover, including shipping, to bring the mattress into compliance with the federal standard.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com, ebay.com, Newegg.com, Rakuten.com, Wish.com and Walmart.com from April 2018 through January 2019 for about $100.

Manufacturer(s):

Relux Mattress Co. LTD, of China

Importer(s):

Factory Wholesale Direct LLC, of Duluth, Ga.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-170
