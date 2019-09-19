Exploding Kittens Recalls Safety Goggles Sold with Extreme Edition Dodgeball Game Sets Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Kickstarter (Recall Alert)

The goggles contain glass lenses, posing a laceration hazard if shattered.
Email at support@explodingkittens.com, call toll-free at 866-777-7027 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.explodingkittens.com and click on “In Case of Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves safety goggles sold with the prototype Throw Throw Burrito Extreme Going Pro Edition Dodgeball Card Outdoor Game sets. The goggles were sold with the game sets in a neon orange nylon drawstring backpack with the name of the game in black lettering.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Extreme Edition goggles and use scissors to cut the goggles down the flexible plastic center (above the nose bridge) and through the elastic strap. Exploding Kittens will replace the goggles with new safety-tested goggles upon receipt of an email with consumers’ mailing address and an image proving goggles have been destroyed. Exploding Kittens is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received two reports of goggle lenses breaking or cracking. No injuries have been reported.
Kickstarter.com from February 2019 through March 2019 for about $85 for the outdoor game set.
Strom Packaging Co. LTD, of China
Exploding Kittens Inc., of Los Angeles, Calif.
