Exploding Kittens Recalls Safety Goggles Sold with Extreme Edition Dodgeball Game Sets Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Kickstarter (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Safety Goggles sold with Throw Throw Burrito Extreme Going Pro Edition Dodgeball Card Game sets
Hazard:

The goggles contain glass lenses, posing a laceration hazard if shattered.  

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
September 19, 2019
Units:
About 10,500 (In addition, about 735 in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Email at support@explodingkittens.com, call toll-free at 866-777-7027 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.explodingkittens.com and click on “In Case of Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves safety goggles sold with the prototype Throw Throw Burrito Extreme Going Pro Edition Dodgeball Card Outdoor Game sets. The goggles were sold with the game sets in a neon orange nylon drawstring backpack with the name of the game in black lettering.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Extreme Edition goggles and use scissors to cut the goggles down the flexible plastic center (above the nose bridge) and through the elastic strap. Exploding Kittens will replace the goggles with new safety-tested goggles upon receipt of an email with consumers’ mailing address and an image proving goggles have been destroyed. Exploding Kittens is contacting all known purchasers directly.  

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of goggle lenses breaking or cracking. No injuries have been reported.  

Sold Exclusively At:

Kickstarter.com from February 2019 through March 2019 for about $85 for the outdoor game set.  

Manufacturer(s):

Strom Packaging Co. LTD, of China

Importer(s):

Exploding Kittens Inc., of Los Angeles, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-780
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
