  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Excel Industries Recalls Zero-Turn Mowers Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Zero turn lawn mowers
Hazard:

A wire tie underneath the seat could damage the fuel line, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 30, 2019
Units:
About 5,400
Consumer Contact:

Excel toll-free at 844-594-2448 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.hustlerturf.com or www.bigdogmowers.com, depending on the brand of your mower, and click on “Product Recall Info” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves zero-turn mowers sold under the Hustler® FasTrak®, Hustler® FasTrak® SDX, BigDog® Stout, and BigDog® Stout MP brand names. Hustler mowers are yellow, and BigDog mowers are red. The brand names are on a decal located in the front below the seat. Model name and serial numbers can be found on a tag located on the right side of the mower behind the seat. The recalled mowers have serial numbers between 18058001 and 19028225.

 

Model Name

Model Number

BigDog Stout

937615, 937623, 937631, 937649EX, 937656EX, 937664EX

BigDog Stout MP

937680, 937698, 937706

Hustler FasTrak

938704, 938712, 938720, 938738, 938746, 938753, 938761, 938704CE, 938704EX, 938712CE, 938712EX, 938720EX, 938738CE

Hustler FasTrak SDX

938779, 938787, 938795, 938779CE, 938779EX, 938787CE, 938787EX, 938795CE, 938795EX, 938845CE
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mowers and contact a BigDog or Hustler authorized dealer to schedule a free repair. Excel is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Authorized BigDog or Hustler dealers nationwide from June 2018 through March 2019 for between $6,800 and $9,400.

Manufacturer(s):

Excel Industries Inc., of Hesston, Kan.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
19-748
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

MTD Recalls Lawn Mowers Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
John Deere Recalls Attachment Kits for Compact Utility Tractor Snow Blowers and Brooms Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Kubota Recalls Zero Turn Mowers Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Kubota Recalls Zero Turn Mowers Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
YTL International Recalls Log Splitters Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)