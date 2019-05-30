Excel Industries Recalls Zero-Turn Mowers Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

A wire tie underneath the seat could damage the fuel line, posing a fire hazard.
Excel toll-free at 844-594-2448 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.hustlerturf.com or www.bigdogmowers.com, depending on the brand of your mower, and click on “Product Recall Info” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves zero-turn mowers sold under the Hustler® FasTrak®, Hustler® FasTrak® SDX, BigDog® Stout, and BigDog® Stout MP brand names. Hustler mowers are yellow, and BigDog mowers are red. The brand names are on a decal located in the front below the seat. Model name and serial numbers can be found on a tag located on the right side of the mower behind the seat. The recalled mowers have serial numbers between 18058001 and 19028225.
|
Model Name
|
Model Number
|
BigDog Stout
|
937615, 937623, 937631, 937649EX, 937656EX, 937664EX
|
BigDog Stout MP
|
937680, 937698, 937706
|
Hustler FasTrak
|
938704, 938712, 938720, 938738, 938746, 938753, 938761, 938704CE, 938704EX, 938712CE, 938712EX, 938720EX, 938738CE
|
Hustler FasTrak SDX
|
938779, 938787, 938795, 938779CE, 938779EX, 938787CE, 938787EX, 938795CE, 938795EX, 938845CE
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mowers and contact a BigDog or Hustler authorized dealer to schedule a free repair. Excel is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Authorized BigDog or Hustler dealers nationwide from June 2018 through March 2019 for between $6,800 and $9,400.
Excel Industries Inc., of Hesston, Kan.
