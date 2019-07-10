  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Everbilt Door Pulls Recalled Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; Made by Wellsco International Group

Name of product:
Everbilt Stainless Steel Door Pulls
Hazard:

The door pulls can have sharp edges on the back, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 10, 2019
Units:
About 70,200
Consumer Contact:

Home Depot at 800-305-1726 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday or online at www.homedepot.com and click on “Product Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes Everbilt 6-1/2 inch Stainless Steel Door Pulls. The 14339 model door pulls have a rounded bow shape and are stainless steel. The door pulls are secured by four screws.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled door pulls and return them to Home Depot for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Home Depot has received 42 reports of the door pulls containing sharp edges, including 11 reports of minor injuries.

Sold At:

Home Depot stores nationwide and online at www.homedepot.com from April 2018 through May 2019 for about $6.

Manufacturer(s):

Wellsco International Group Co. Ltd, of China

Importer(s):

Home Depot USA; dba Crown Bolt, of Atlanta, Ga.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-160
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise