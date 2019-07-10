Everbilt Door Pulls Recalled Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; Made by Wellsco International Group

The door pulls can have sharp edges on the back, posing a laceration hazard.
Home Depot at 800-305-1726 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday or online at www.homedepot.com and click on “Product Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall includes Everbilt 6-1/2 inch Stainless Steel Door Pulls. The 14339 model door pulls have a rounded bow shape and are stainless steel. The door pulls are secured by four screws.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled door pulls and return them to Home Depot for a full refund.
Home Depot has received 42 reports of the door pulls containing sharp edges, including 11 reports of minor injuries.
Home Depot stores nationwide and online at www.homedepot.com from April 2018 through May 2019 for about $6.
Wellsco International Group Co. Ltd, of China
Home Depot USA; dba Crown Bolt, of Atlanta, Ga.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
