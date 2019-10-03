  1. Home
E&E Recalls Bedroom Dressers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards

Name of product:
INK+IVY Renu three-drawer dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children. The dressers do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM 2057-17).

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall date:
October 3, 2019
Units:
About 1,800
Consumer Contact:

E&E toll-free at 844-701-5979 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.ee1994.com and click on “Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the INK+IVY Renu dressers made from multi-colored pine wood. The dressers have three drawers and metal legs. Each is about 36 inches tall and weighs about 73 pounds. The INK+IVY brand name can be found on a hanging tag attached to a dresser drawer. Stickers on the back of each recalled dresser display “E&E CO., LTD” the date of manufacture, PO numbers and the words “MADE IN VIETNAM.”

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers unless properly anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact E&E for a full refund with free dresser pick-up or a free tip-over restraint kit and a one-time free in-home installation of the kit. Consumers can also choose to receive a pre-paid packaging label to ship their recalled dresser back to E&E for a full refund check or a $400 Designerliving.com store credit.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Online on bedbathandbeyond.com, jcpenney.com, kohls.com, macys.com, olliix.com, overstock.com and wayfair.com from January 2017 through September 2019 for about $350.

Manufacturer(s):

E & E Co. Ltd., dba JLA Home, of Fremont, Calif. 

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
20-002
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

