DICK’S Sporting Goods Recalls Hunters’ Tree Stands Due to Fall Hazard

The weld on the seats can break and cause the seat to fall from the tree, posing a fall hazard.
DICK’S Sporting Goods toll-free at 877-846-9997 from 8 a.m. to midnight ET Monday through Friday or online at www.dickssportinggoods.com and click on “Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Field & Stream Timberline Hang On Tree Stands. The tree stands are brown metal with a black canvas seat and are used by hunters. The letters “HEH01566” followed by “FS080117” or “FS090117” are printed on the arm of the tree stand between the seat and the safety platform. “Field & Stream” is printed on the bottom of the canvas seat.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tree stands and return them to the nearest DICK’s Sporting Goods or Field & Stream store for a full refund or store credit. Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit.
The firm has received three reports of the tree stand seats breaking. No injuries have been reported.
DICK’S Sporting Goods and Field & Stream stores nationwide and online at DicksSportingGoods.com and FieldandStreamshop.com from September 2017 through January 2019 for between $65 and $130.
DICK’S Sporting Goods, of Coraopolis, Pa.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800