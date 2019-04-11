  1. Home
DICK’S Sporting Goods Recalls Hunters’ Tree Stands Due to Fall Hazard

Field & Stream Timberline Hang On tree stands
The weld on the seats can break and cause the seat to fall from the tree, posing a fall hazard.

Refund
April 11, 2019
About 2,600
DICK’S Sporting Goods toll-free at 877-846-9997 from 8 a.m. to midnight ET Monday through Friday or online at www.dickssportinggoods.com and click on “Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.

This recall involves Field & Stream Timberline Hang On Tree Stands.  The tree stands are brown metal with a black canvas seat and are used by hunters. The letters “HEH01566” followed by “FS080117” or “FS090117” are printed on the arm of the tree stand between the seat and the safety platform. “Field & Stream” is printed on the bottom of the canvas seat.  

 
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tree stands and return them to the nearest DICK’s Sporting Goods or Field & Stream store for a full refund or store credit. Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit. 

The firm has received three reports of the tree stand seats breaking.  No injuries have been reported.

DICK’S Sporting Goods and Field & Stream stores nationwide and online at DicksSportingGoods.com and FieldandStreamshop.com from September 2017 through January 2019 for between $65 and $130.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, of Coraopolis, Pa. 

China
19-103
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

