DICK’S Sporting Goods Recalls Ethos Pull-Up Assist Due To Laceration Hazard

Name of product:
Ethos Pull-Up Assist
Hazard:

The plastic clip on the nylon web band that is attached to the resistance band with a carabiner can break, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 23, 2019
Units:
About 10,000
Consumer Contact:

DICK’S Sporting Goods toll-free at 877-846-9997 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at dicksportinggoods.com and click on “Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Ethos Pull-Up Assist equipment used for assistance during pull ups. The equipment consists of three red resistance bands which are connected with a nylon web band with a plastic clip and metal carabiner that are placed under the users’ feet while performing a pull up. The word ETHOS appears in red on the black nylon web connector, and the style number ETHA200 and UPC number 889751549392 appear on the packaging.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ethos Pull-Up Assist and return it to the nearest DICK’s Sporting Goods store. Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received seven reports of equipment breaking, resulting in six lacerations. One incident required the consumer to receive stiches, another required the consumer to receive staples.

Sold At:

DICK’S Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online at DicksSportingGoods.com from March 2017 through February 2019 for around $35.

Importer(s):

Impex Inc., of Pomona, Ca.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-127
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

