DICK’S Sporting Goods Recalls Ethos Pull-Up Assist Due To Laceration Hazard

The plastic clip on the nylon web band that is attached to the resistance band with a carabiner can break, posing a laceration hazard.
DICK’S Sporting Goods toll-free at 877-846-9997 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at dicksportinggoods.com and click on “Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Ethos Pull-Up Assist equipment used for assistance during pull ups. The equipment consists of three red resistance bands which are connected with a nylon web band with a plastic clip and metal carabiner that are placed under the users’ feet while performing a pull up. The word ETHOS appears in red on the black nylon web connector, and the style number ETHA200 and UPC number 889751549392 appear on the packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ethos Pull-Up Assist and return it to the nearest DICK’s Sporting Goods store. Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit.
The firm has received seven reports of equipment breaking, resulting in six lacerations. One incident required the consumer to receive stiches, another required the consumer to receive staples.
DICK’S Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online at DicksSportingGoods.com from March 2017 through February 2019 for around $35.
Impex Inc., of Pomona, Ca.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.
