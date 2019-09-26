  1. Home
DEWALT Recalls Utility Bars Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
DEWALT Multi-Functional Utility Bars
Hazard:

The utility bar can break while being used for prying, posing an injury hazard to the user.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
September 26, 2019
Units:
About 145,000
Consumer Contact:

DeWALT toll free at 866-937-9805 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; e-mail at recall@sbdinc.com; or online at www.dewalt.com and click on “Service and Support,” then “Safety Recall Notice” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves DeWALT 40” Multi-Functional Utility Bars designed at one end for prying and at the other for gripping boards. The bars are yellow at one end and black at the other. The name “DeWALT” and the model number DWHT55293 are printed in black on the yellow end.

 
Remedy:

DeWALT toll free at 866-937-9805 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; e-mail at recall@sbdinc.com; or online at www.dewalt.com and click on “Service and Support,” then “Safety Recall Notice” for more information.

Incidents/Injuries:

DeWALT has received at least 56 reports of the utility bars breaking, including four reports of injured users.

Sold At:

The Home Depot and other hardware stores nationwide, and online at www.amazon.com and other online retailers from December 2015 through March 2019 for between $30 and $40.

Importer(s):

DeWALT Industrial Tool Company, of Towson, Md

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
19-211
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
