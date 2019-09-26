DEWALT Recalls Utility Bars Due to Injury Hazard

The utility bar can break while being used for prying, posing an injury hazard to the user.
DeWALT toll free at 866-937-9805 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; e-mail at recall@sbdinc.com; or online at www.dewalt.com and click on “Service and Support,” then “Safety Recall Notice” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves DeWALT 40” Multi-Functional Utility Bars designed at one end for prying and at the other for gripping boards. The bars are yellow at one end and black at the other. The name “DeWALT” and the model number DWHT55293 are printed in black on the yellow end.
DeWALT has received at least 56 reports of the utility bars breaking, including four reports of injured users.
The Home Depot and other hardware stores nationwide, and online at www.amazon.com and other online retailers from December 2015 through March 2019 for between $30 and $40.
DeWALT Industrial Tool Company, of Towson, Md
