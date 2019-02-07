  1. Home
Delta Electronics Recalls Solar Inverters Due to Fire and Impact Hazards

Name of product:
Eltek solar inverters
Hazard:

The capacitors can fail and allow heat to build up and the cover can eject with force from the unit, posing fire and impact hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
February 7, 2019
Units:
About 2,600
Consumer Contact:

Delta Electronics toll-free at 888-770-7142 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.eltek.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Eltek THEIA HE-t string inverters that convert DC power from residential solar panels to AC power supplied to the electrical grid system. The recalled inverters measure about 28 inches high by 14 inches wide by 6.5 inches deep. They were sold in four different kilowatt ratings: 2.0 kW, 2.9 kW, 3.8, kW, and 4.4 kW. “Eltek,” and the model designation “THEIA” and “HE-t” are printed on the front display panel of the inverter. The inverters could be installed in different places in consumers’ homes.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled inverters, turn off the switch on the inverter’s front cover, switch off the circuit breaker for the inverter and contact Delta Electronics USA to arrange for a free replacement inverter. Delta Electronics will remove the recalled inverter and install a replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

Delta Electronics has received 11 reports of the capacitors failing and allowing heat buildup, including two reports of the cover forcibly ejecting off the inverter units. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Through various solar installers in Arizona, New York, Tennessee and Washington from March 2012 through May 2017 for between $2,000 and $4,000.

Importer(s):

Delta Electronics USA Inc., of Plano, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-061
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
