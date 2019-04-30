DAVIDsTEA Recalls Valentine’s Day Stackable Mugs Due to Fire Hazard

The mugs were mislabeled as microwave safe. If microwaved, the metallic print on the mug can spark, posing a fire hazard.
DAVIDsTEA toll-free at 855-702-3006 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, any day of the week, email at services@davidstea.com or online at www.davidstea.com and click on Contact Us for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves DAVIDsTEA’s Partner in Crime and For You Valentine’s Day stackable mugs. The ceramic mugs are black or pink with metallic gold accents. “You’re my partner in crime” or “I’d check my voicemail for you” are printed inside the mug on the bottom. The underside of the mugs have the following text printed: Not dishwasher safe. Microwave safe.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs and contact DAVIDsTEA for instructions to replace the mug or return the product for a full refund.
None reported
DAVIDsTEA stores nationwide and online at www.davidstea.com from January 2019 through February 2019 for about $15.
Lynns Concepts Ltd., of Hong Kong
DAVIDsTEA (USA) Inc.
