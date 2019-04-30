  1. Home
DAVIDsTEA Recalls Valentine’s Day Stackable Mugs Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Valentine’s Day stackable mugs
Hazard:

The mugs were mislabeled as microwave safe. If microwaved, the metallic print on the mug can spark, posing a fire hazard.  

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
May 1, 2019
Units:
About 700
Consumer Contact:

DAVIDsTEA toll-free at 855-702-3006 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, any day of the week, email at services@davidstea.com or online at www.davidstea.com and click on Contact Us for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves DAVIDsTEA’s Partner in Crime and For You Valentine’s Day stackable mugs. The ceramic mugs are black or pink with metallic gold accents. “You’re my partner in crime” or “I’d check my voicemail for you” are printed inside the mug on the bottom. The underside of the mugs have the following text printed: Not dishwasher safe. Microwave safe.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs and contact DAVIDsTEA for instructions to replace the mug or return the product for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

DAVIDsTEA stores nationwide and online at www.davidstea.com from January 2019 through February 2019 for about $15.

Manufacturer(s):

Lynns Concepts Ltd., of Hong Kong

Importer(s):

DAVIDsTEA (USA) Inc.  

Manufactured In:
Hong Kong
Recall number:
19-113
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
