  1. Home
  2. Recalls

D&D Futon Furniture Recalls Sleeper Chair Folding Foam Beds Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard

Name of product:
Sleeper Chair Folding Foam Beds
Hazard:

The mattress fails to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
February 26, 2019
Units:
About 800
Consumer Contact:

D&D Futon Furniture toll-free at 877-416-5226 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PTMonday through Friday at recallgraychairs@yahoo.com or online at www.ddfutonfurniture.com and click on Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the gray D&D Futon Furniture Sleeper Chair Folding Foam Bed which can be used as a chair or bed and were sold in 24, 32, 36, and 48 inches wide sizes. The sleeper chair is 6 inches high when configured as a mattress.

 

Item Number

Product Name

B078ZLW6TR

Sleeper Chair Folding Foam Bed

24” wide x 70” Long

 

B00G2RYF4C

Sleeper Chair Folding Foam Bed

32” wide x 70” Long
 

B00N3ETGTG  

Sleeper Chair Folding Foam Bed
36” wide x 70” Long

B0716L1W91

Sleeper Chair Folding Foam Bed
48” wide x 72” Long
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact D&D Futon Furniture to receive a free fitted liner to cover the mattress and bring it into compliance with the federal standard.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Amazon.com and Ebay.com from January 2018 through October 2018 for between $102 and $165.

Manufacturer(s):

D&D Futon Furniture, of South El Monte, Calif.

Distributor(s):

D&D Futon Furniture, of South El Monte, Calif.

Manufactured In:
US
Recall number:
19-072
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

CVB Recalls LUCID Folding Mattress-Sofas Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard
Hot Mom Recalls Bed Rails Due to Violation of Federal Standard for Portable Bed Rails: Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
TJX Recalls Drawer Knobs Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods Stores
Signature Hardware Recalls Wall-Mounted Shower Seats Due to Fall and Laceration Hazards
IKEA Recalls Dining Tables Due to Laceration Hazard