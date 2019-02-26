D&D Futon Furniture Recalls Sleeper Chair Folding Foam Beds Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard

The mattress fails to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.
D&D Futon Furniture toll-free at 877-416-5226 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PTMonday through Friday at recallgraychairs@yahoo.com or online at www.ddfutonfurniture.com and click on Recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the gray D&D Futon Furniture Sleeper Chair Folding Foam Bed which can be used as a chair or bed and were sold in 24, 32, 36, and 48 inches wide sizes. The sleeper chair is 6 inches high when configured as a mattress.
|
Item Number
|
Product Name
|
B078ZLW6TR
|
Sleeper Chair Folding Foam Bed
24” wide x 70” Long
|
B00G2RYF4C
|
Sleeper Chair Folding Foam Bed
32” wide x 70” Long
|
B00N3ETGTG
|
Sleeper Chair Folding Foam Bed
|
B0716L1W91
|
Sleeper Chair Folding Foam Bed
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact D&D Futon Furniture to receive a free fitted liner to cover the mattress and bring it into compliance with the federal standard.
None reported
Amazon.com and Ebay.com from January 2018 through October 2018 for between $102 and $165.
D&D Futon Furniture, of South El Monte, Calif.
D&D Futon Furniture, of South El Monte, Calif.
