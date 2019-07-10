  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Custom Molded Products Recalls Valve Caps Sold With Hot Tubs/Swim Spas Due to Impact Hazard

Name of product:
Diverter valve caps sold with Master Spas hot tubs and swim spas
Hazard:

The valve cap on the hot tubs and swim spas can become loose, pop off and strike a bystander, posing an impact hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
July 10, 2019
Units:
About 16,000
Consumer Contact:

Custom Molded Products at 800-733-9060 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET daily or online at www.c-m-p.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information. Master Spas customers can enter their spa serial number on the Master Spas website at http://wsr.masterspasportal.com/divreplacement.asp to determine if their spa is covered by the recall and order replacement parts.  

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 2-inch diverter valve caps sold with certain Master Spas “Twilight Series,” “H2X Swim Spa,” and “MP Signature Deep  Swim Spa” hot tubs/swim spas.  The model names are printed on the control panel covers. The clear valve caps are included as a component part and are located under the diverter handle on the upper deck of the hot tub/spa above the water line.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the hot tubs and swim spas with the recalled valve cap and contact Custom Molded Products to arrange for a free replacement cap from their hot tub/swim spa manufacturer. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 112 reports of the valve caps popping off including four reports of consumers being struck by the cap. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Master Spas hot tub/spa distributors from December 2017 through May 2019 for between about $5000 and $45,000 and about $2 for the valve caps.

Manufacturer(s):

Custom Molded Products, of Newnan, Ga.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-161
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

SRAM Recalls RockShox Front Suspension Forks Due to Crash and Injury Hazards
Electric Bicycles Recalled by Faraday; Seat Post Poses Fall Hazard
Yamaha Recalls Grizzly ATVs and Wolverine X2 ROVs Due to Incorrect Owner’s Manual (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
American Honda Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Mares Recalls Buoyancy Compensation Vests Due to Drowning Hazard