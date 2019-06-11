Cushy Form Recalls Folding Mattress Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The mattress fails to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.
Cushy Form toll-free at 855-732-2929 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at recall@cushyform.com or online at www.cushyform.com and click on the Recall Notice tab at the top of the homepage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Cushy Form tri-fold folding mattress with storage & carry case. The folding mattress is white with lime green trim on the sides and was sold in a 31 inch width size. The folding mattress is 4 inches high when configured as a mattress. Cushy Form is written in green across the white mattress cover.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled folding mattress and contact Cushy Form to receive a free fitted liner, including shipping, to cover the mattress and bring it into compliance with the federal standard. The firm is notifying all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Exclusively online at Amazon.com from September 2018 through March 2019 for about $109.
Mix Panda Ltd, dba Cushy Form, of Valley Cottage, New York
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800