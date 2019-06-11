  1. Home
Cushy Form Recalls Folding Mattress Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Cushy Form folding mattresses
Hazard:

The mattress fails to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
June 11, 2019
Units:
About 2,300
Consumer Contact:

Cushy Form toll-free at 855-732-2929 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at recall@cushyform.com or online at www.cushyform.com and click on the Recall Notice tab at the top of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Cushy Form tri-fold folding mattress with storage & carry case. The folding mattress is white with lime green trim on the sides and was sold in a 31 inch width size. The folding mattress is 4 inches high when configured as a mattress. Cushy Form is written in green across the white mattress cover.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled folding mattress and contact Cushy Form to receive a free fitted liner, including shipping, to cover the mattress and bring it into compliance with the federal standard. The firm is notifying all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Exclusively online at Amazon.com from September 2018 through March 2019 for about $109.

Importer(s):

Mix Panda Ltd, dba Cushy Form, of Valley Cottage, New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-751
