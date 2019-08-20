Crate and Barrel Recalls Push Walkers Due to Choking and Laceration Hazards

Walkers can be damaged over time exposing sharp points and small parts, posing choking and laceration hazards to small children.
Crate and Barrel at 800-451-8217 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Saturday and Sundays, email or online at www.crateandbarrel.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Crate and Barrel Activity Push Walkers also known as Baby Push Walkers used to aid toddlers learning how to walk. The wooden recalled walkers stand about 17 inches high on four wheels and include a variety of integrated child development activities on their face. The SKU Number 124-248 can be found on a white 1-square-inch sticker on the bottom of the walkers.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled push walkers, put it out of reach of young children and contact Crate and Barrel for a full refund.
Crate and Barrel has received three reports of small parts becoming exposed. No injuries have been reported.
Exclusively online at www.crateandbarrel.com from January 2019 through April 2019 for about $100.
Crate and Barrel, of Northbrook, Ill.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800