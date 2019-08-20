  1. Home
Crate and Barrel Recalls Push Walkers Due to Choking and Laceration Hazards

Name of product:
Activity Push Walkers
Hazard:

Walkers can be damaged over time exposing sharp points and small parts, posing choking and laceration hazards to small children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 20, 2019
Units:
About 1,500
Consumer Contact:

Crate and Barrel at 800-451-8217 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Saturday and Sundays, email or online at www.crateandbarrel.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Crate and Barrel Activity Push Walkers also known as Baby Push Walkers used to aid toddlers learning how to walk. The wooden recalled walkers stand about 17 inches high on four wheels and include a variety of integrated child development activities on their face.  The SKU Number 124-248 can be found on a white 1-square-inch sticker on the bottom of the walkers.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled push walkers, put it out of reach of young children and contact Crate and Barrel for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Crate and Barrel has received three reports of small parts becoming exposed. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Exclusively online at www.crateandbarrel.com from January 2019 through April 2019 for about $100.

Importer(s):

Crate and Barrel, of Northbrook, Ill.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
19-184
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

