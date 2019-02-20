Crate and Barrel Recalls Holiday Milk Bottles Due To Laceration Hazard

The plastic straw that comes with the milk bottle can crack or break, posing a laceration hazard.
Crate and Barrel at 800-451-8217 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Saturday through Sunday or online at www.crateandbarrel.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Crate and Barrel’s Holiday Bear Acrylic Milk Bottle. The clear acrylic bottle measures 5.5 inches tall and 2.75 inches wide at the base and has a removable plastic straw. A graphic of a bear in a red sweater is printed on the wide part of the bottle.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled milk bottles and contact Crate and Barrel to receive a full refund.
The firm has received one report of the straw breaking. No injuries have been reported.
Crate and Barrel retail stores nationwide and online at www.crateandbarrel.com from August 2018 through November 2018 for about $5.
Crate and Barrel of Northbrook, Ill.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800