Crate and Barrel Recalls Holiday Milk Bottles Due To Laceration Hazard

Name of product:
Crate and Barrel Holiday Bear Acrylic Milk Bottles
Hazard:

The plastic straw that comes with the milk bottle can crack or break, posing a laceration hazard.

 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
February 20, 2019
Units:
About 17,000
Consumer Contact:

Crate and Barrel at 800-451-8217 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Saturday through Sunday or online at www.crateandbarrel.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.  

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Crate and Barrel’s Holiday Bear Acrylic Milk Bottle. The clear acrylic bottle measures 5.5 inches tall and 2.75 inches wide at the base and has a removable plastic straw. A graphic of a bear in a red sweater is printed on the wide part of the bottle.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled milk bottles and contact Crate and Barrel to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of the straw breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Crate and Barrel retail stores nationwide and online at www.crateandbarrel.com from August 2018 through November 2018 for about $5.

Importer(s):

Crate and Barrel of Northbrook, Ill.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-068
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
