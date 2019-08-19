Club Car Recalls Gas Utility and Transport Vehicles Due to Risk of Fuel Leak and Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Under continuous operations with low speed idling periods and a full gas tank, the fuel vent can allow fuel to leak, posing a fire hazard.
Club Car toll-free at 888-227-7925 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.clubcar.com and click on “Safety Info” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 2019 utility and transport vehicles, which vary in size, models and colors and are used for short-distance transportation. The recalled vehicles can be identified by the model and serial numbers. Serial numbers are above and to the right of the accelerator pedal.
The model number is the first two letters of the serial number. Recalled models and serial numbers include:
|
Model Name
|
Serial Number Range
|
CA300, Gas
|
MC1902- 939803 – MC1936-003158
|
Transporter, Gas
|
MK1901-938752 – MK1936-001620
|
Villager 6 Gas
|
SE1903-941645 – SE1936-003004
|
Villager 8 Gas
|
SF1902-941407 – SF1936-003040
|
Transporter XL Gas
|
SK1907-948159 – SK1932-994341
|
Transporter XLC Gas
|
ZV1908-949040 - ZV1928987110
|
Streetrod Lux
|
SO1908-948943 – SO1908-948929
|
Streetrod Vintage
|
SO1902-939821 – SO1937-004374
Consumers should immediately stop using the vehicles and contact Club Car to schedule a free repair. Club Car is contacting owners of the recalled gas utility and transport vehicles directly.
Club Car has received two reports of fuel leaks. No injuries have been reported.
Authorized Club Car dealers and Streetrod nationwide from July 2018 through March 2019 for between $8,000 and $16,000. Streetrod branded vehicles were sold by Streetrod dealers from July 2018 through March 2019 for between $18,000 and $20,000.
Club Car, of Augusta, Ga.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800