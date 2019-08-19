  1. Home
Club Car Recalls Gas Utility and Transport Vehicles Due to Risk of Fuel Leak and Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Club Car Gas Carryall 300, Transporter, Villager Vehicles, Streetrod Lux and Streetrod Vintage Vehicles
Hazard:

Under continuous operations with low speed idling periods and a full gas tank, the fuel vent can allow fuel to leak, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
August 19, 2019
Units:
About 1,300 (In addition, about 13 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Club Car toll-free at 888-227-7925 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.clubcar.com and click on “Safety Info” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves 2019 utility and transport vehicles, which vary in size, models and colors and are used for short-distance transportation. The recalled vehicles can be identified by the model and serial numbers. Serial numbers are above and to the right of the accelerator pedal.

The model number is the first two letters of the serial number. Recalled models and serial numbers include:

 

 

Model Name

Serial Number Range

CA300, Gas

MC1902- 939803 – MC1936-003158

Transporter, Gas

MK1901-938752 – MK1936-001620

Villager 6 Gas

SE1903-941645 – SE1936-003004

Villager 8 Gas

SF1902-941407 – SF1936-003040

Transporter XL Gas

SK1907-948159 – SK1932-994341

Transporter XLC Gas

ZV1908-949040 - ZV1928987110

Streetrod Lux

SO1908-948943 – SO1908-948929

Streetrod Vintage

SO1902-939821 – SO1937-004374

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the vehicles and contact Club Car to schedule a free repair. Club Car is contacting owners of the recalled gas utility and transport vehicles directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Club Car has received two reports of fuel leaks. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Authorized Club Car dealers and Streetrod nationwide from July 2018 through March 2019 for between $8,000 and $16,000. Streetrod branded vehicles were sold by Streetrod dealers from July 2018 through March 2019 for between $18,000 and $20,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Club Car, of Augusta, Ga.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
19-769
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
