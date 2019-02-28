Clinical Resolution Laboratory Recalls Topical Anesthetic Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The pain relieving cream contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they put it on their skin or ingest it.
Clinical Resolution Laboratory toll-free at 877-566-9687 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday to Friday, email at info@clinicalresolution.com or online at www.clinicalresolution.com and click on the Recall Information tab at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves Numb 100 Topical Anesthetic Cream. The recalled cream is in a 1.35 fluid ounce white jar with a rounded cap. Numb 100 Topical Anesthetic Cream and a blue cross are printed on the jar’s front panel.
Consumers should immediately place the recalled topical anesthetic out of reach of children and contact Clinical Resolution Laboratory for a full refund, a free replacement cream, or free replacement child-resistant cap.
Laser Jet and other health and beauty stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.laserjetinc.com from May 2017 through November 2018 for about $18.
Clinical Resolution Laboratory, Inc. of Brea, Calif.
Laser Jet, Inc. of Brooklyn, N.Y.
