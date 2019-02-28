  1. Home
Clinical Resolution Laboratory Recalls Topical Anesthetic Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

Name of product:
Numb 100 Topical Anesthetic Cream
Hazard:

The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The pain relieving cream contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they put it on their skin or ingest it.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
February 28, 2019
Units:
26,500
Consumer Contact:

Clinical Resolution Laboratory toll-free at 877-566-9687 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday to Friday, email at info@clinicalresolution.com or online at www.clinicalresolution.com and click on the Recall Information tab at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Numb 100 Topical Anesthetic Cream. The recalled cream is in a 1.35 fluid ounce white jar with a rounded cap. Numb 100 Topical Anesthetic Cream and a blue cross are printed on the jar’s front panel.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately place the recalled topical anesthetic out of reach of children and contact Clinical Resolution Laboratory for a full refund, a free replacement cream, or free replacement child-resistant cap.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Laser Jet and other health and beauty stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.laserjetinc.com from May 2017 through November 2018 for about $18.

Manufacturer(s):

Clinical Resolution Laboratory, Inc. of Brea, Calif.

Distributor(s):

Laser Jet, Inc. of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
19-076
