Children’s Sleep Sacks Recalled by Gildan Activewear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively at AmericanApparel.com (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Children’s sleep sacks
Hazard:

The children’s sleep sacks fail to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
May 28, 2019
Units:
About 10,600
Consumer Contact:

American Apparel toll-free at 833-222-7760 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at service@americanapparel.com with Product Recall as the email subject, or online at www.americanapparel.com and click on the Product Recall link located at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves a American Apparel brand Baby Rib Collection children’s 100% cotton and 90% cotton and 10% polyester-blended knit sleep sacks. They were sold in size 6-12 months and in the following colors:  Black, green, gray, light blue, navy, pink, red and white.  American Apparel and Baby Rib Collection are printed on a neck label. Made in Honduras and the size are printed on another neck label.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleep sacks away from children, stop using them and contact American Apparel for a full refund or a replacement product of similar value. Gildan Activewear is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Online at www.americanapparel.com from January 2018 through January 2019 for between $15 and $20.

Importer(s):

Gildan Activewear SRL, of Barbados

Manufactured In:
Honduras
Recall number:
19-747
