Children’s Sleep Sacks Recalled by Gildan Activewear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively at AmericanApparel.com (Recall Alert)

The children’s sleep sacks fail to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
American Apparel toll-free at 833-222-7760 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at service@americanapparel.com with Product Recall as the email subject, or online at www.americanapparel.com and click on the Product Recall link located at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves a American Apparel brand Baby Rib Collection children’s 100% cotton and 90% cotton and 10% polyester-blended knit sleep sacks. They were sold in size 6-12 months and in the following colors: Black, green, gray, light blue, navy, pink, red and white. American Apparel and Baby Rib Collection are printed on a neck label. Made in Honduras and the size are printed on another neck label.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleep sacks away from children, stop using them and contact American Apparel for a full refund or a replacement product of similar value. Gildan Activewear is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Online at www.americanapparel.com from January 2018 through January 2019 for between $15 and $20.
Gildan Activewear SRL, of Barbados
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800