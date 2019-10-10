  1. Home
Carrier Recalls Carrier- and Bryant-Branded Heat Pumps Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Carrier- and Bryant-branded 1.5-ton multi-zone, 4-ton multi zone and 4-ton single-zone ductless heat pumps
Hazard:

The fan motor on the heat pumps can fail, causing the units to overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
October 10, 2019
Units:
About 5,350 (in addition, about 450 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Contact the dealer locator on www.carrierductless.com (for Carrier-branded products) and www.bryantductless.com (for Bryant-branded products) and click on “Find a Dealer” at the bottom of the page or contact Carrier toll-free at 844-468-4301 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, for assistance in locating a Carrier or Bryant dealer in your area for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Carrier- and Bryant-branded 1.5-ton multi-zone, 4-ton multi-zone and 4-ton single-zone ductless heat pump outdoor units. The units are used for cooling and heating homes and light commercial facilities. The model number and product number can be found on the nameplate/rating plate on the side of the units. The recalled models and product numbers are:

 

Brand

Product

Model Number

Product Number

 

Carrier

1.5-ton multi-zone

38MGQC18---3

38MGQC18---301--

4-ton multi-zone

38MGQF48---3

38MGQF48---301--

4-ton single-zone

38MBQB48---3

38MBQB48--301--

 

Bryant

1.5-ton multi-zone

538TEQ018RCMA

538TEQ018RCMAAAA

4-ton multi-zone

538TEQ048RFMA

538TEQ048RFMAAAA

4-ton single-zone

538REQ048RBMA

538REQ048RBMAAAA

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately contact their installing servicer, dealer or contractor to arrange for a free repair. While awaiting repair, consumers should monitor affected units while they are being operated and keep foliage and other flammable items at least 24 inches away from the recalled units.

Incidents/Injuries:

Carrier has received six reports of the heat pumps catching fire (one occurred in the United States and five in Canada). No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Carrier and Bryant distributors, independent dealers and contractors nationwide from March 2015 through April 2019 for between about $600 and about $4,000.

Importer(s):

Carrier Corporation, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-009
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

