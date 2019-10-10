Carrier Recalls Carrier- and Bryant-Branded Heat Pumps Due to Fire Hazard

The fan motor on the heat pumps can fail, causing the units to overheat, posing a fire hazard.
Contact the dealer locator on www.carrierductless.com (for Carrier-branded products) and www.bryantductless.com (for Bryant-branded products) and click on “Find a Dealer” at the bottom of the page or contact Carrier toll-free at 844-468-4301 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, for assistance in locating a Carrier or Bryant dealer in your area for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Carrier- and Bryant-branded 1.5-ton multi-zone, 4-ton multi-zone and 4-ton single-zone ductless heat pump outdoor units. The units are used for cooling and heating homes and light commercial facilities. The model number and product number can be found on the nameplate/rating plate on the side of the units. The recalled models and product numbers are:
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Model Number
|
Product Number
|
Carrier
|
1.5-ton multi-zone
|
38MGQC18---3
|
38MGQC18---301--
|
4-ton multi-zone
|
38MGQF48---3
|
38MGQF48---301--
|
4-ton single-zone
|
38MBQB48---3
|
38MBQB48--301--
|
Bryant
|
1.5-ton multi-zone
|
538TEQ018RCMA
|
538TEQ018RCMAAAA
|
4-ton multi-zone
|
538TEQ048RFMA
|
538TEQ048RFMAAAA
|
4-ton single-zone
|
538REQ048RBMA
|
538REQ048RBMAAAA
Consumers should immediately contact their installing servicer, dealer or contractor to arrange for a free repair. While awaiting repair, consumers should monitor affected units while they are being operated and keep foliage and other flammable items at least 24 inches away from the recalled units.
Carrier has received six reports of the heat pumps catching fire (one occurred in the United States and five in Canada). No injuries have been reported.
Carrier and Bryant distributors, independent dealers and contractors nationwide from March 2015 through April 2019 for between about $600 and about $4,000.
Carrier Corporation, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
