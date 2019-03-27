  1. Home
Cambridge Elevating Recalls Home Elevators Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Home elevators
Hazard:

The landing door on the elevators can unlock without the elevator present, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 27, 2019
Units:
About 680 (in addition, about 1700 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Cambridge Elevating at 800-265-3579 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.cambridgeelevating.com and click on Recall Notifications for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Cambridge Elevating Elmira, Heritage & Hybrid model home elevators using the first and second generation micro-controller systems (BES 1 & BES 2). “Cambridge Elevating” is printed on the label inside the elevators. The elevators have an operating panel inside the cab with a digital display, a stop button, the elevator capacity and a phone box. Only elevators with production date codes 1/2/2009 through 29/11/17 printed on the manufacture label inside the elevator wall are included in the recall.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled elevators and contact the firm to be directed to a local certified technician for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of the elevator landing door opening without the elevator present. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Cambridge Elevating, Western Elevator, Seaside Elevator and Canwest Elevator & Lifts and other authorized dealers nationwide from January 2009 through November 2017 for between $15,000 and $60,000

Manufacturer(s):

Cambridge Elevating, of Cambridge, Ontario Canada

Importer(s):

Seaside Elevator LLC, of Little River, S.C., Coastal Carolina Elevators, of Little River, S.C. and All-Island Elevator, of Hampton Bays, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
19-091
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
