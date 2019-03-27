Cambridge Elevating Recalls Home Elevators Due to Fall Hazard

The landing door on the elevators can unlock without the elevator present, posing a fall hazard.
Cambridge Elevating at 800-265-3579 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.cambridgeelevating.com and click on Recall Notifications for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Cambridge Elevating Elmira, Heritage & Hybrid model home elevators using the first and second generation micro-controller systems (BES 1 & BES 2). “Cambridge Elevating” is printed on the label inside the elevators. The elevators have an operating panel inside the cab with a digital display, a stop button, the elevator capacity and a phone box. Only elevators with production date codes 1/2/2009 through 29/11/17 printed on the manufacture label inside the elevator wall are included in the recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled elevators and contact the firm to be directed to a local certified technician for a free repair.
The firm has received one report of the elevator landing door opening without the elevator present. No injuries have been reported.
Cambridge Elevating, Western Elevator, Seaside Elevator and Canwest Elevator & Lifts and other authorized dealers nationwide from January 2009 through November 2017 for between $15,000 and $60,000
Cambridge Elevating, of Cambridge, Ontario Canada
Seaside Elevator LLC, of Little River, S.C., Coastal Carolina Elevators, of Little River, S.C. and All-Island Elevator, of Hampton Bays, N.Y.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800