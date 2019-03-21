Bulk Unlimited Recalls Children’s Globes Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

The globe’s internal wires can short out and overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
Bulk Unlimited toll-free at 877-206-1171 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at http://www.littleexperimenter.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves children’s Little Experimenter 3-in-1 World globes. The globes show the countries in different colors, the oceans in blue and black text for each country, capitals, deserts and ocean names. They have an orange base with two white buttons that light up the globe and display a projection of stars and constellations in color-changing motion. Little Experimenter is printed on the base of the Globe. Date Code 102018-107 is printed on a sticker on the battery compartment cover and on the product packaging right below the UPC or barcode.
Consumers should immediately take away the recalled globes from children, stop using them and contact Bulk Unlimited to receive a free replacement globe. Bulk Unlimited is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Bulk Unlimited has received two reports of the globe overheating with one igniting. No injuries have been reported.
Online at Amazon, eBay and Littleexperimenter.com from October 2018 through January 2019 for about $30.
Bulk Unlimited Corp., of Brooklyn, N.Y.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800