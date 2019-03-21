  1. Home
Bulk Unlimited Recalls Children’s Globes Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Little Experimenter children’s globes
Hazard:

The globe’s internal wires can short out and overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
March 21, 2019
Units:
About 3,000
Consumer Contact:

Bulk Unlimited toll-free at 877-206-1171 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at http://www.littleexperimenter.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves children’s Little Experimenter 3-in-1 World globes. The globes show the countries in different colors, the oceans in blue and black text for each country, capitals, deserts and ocean names. They have an orange base with two white buttons that light up the globe and display a projection of stars and constellations in color-changing motion. Little Experimenter is printed on the base of the Globe. Date Code 102018-107 is printed on a sticker on the battery compartment cover and on the product packaging right below the UPC or barcode.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take away the recalled globes from children, stop using them and contact Bulk Unlimited to receive a free replacement globe. Bulk Unlimited is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Bulk Unlimited has received two reports of the globe overheating with one igniting. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online at Amazon, eBay and Littleexperimenter.com from October 2018 through January 2019 for about $30.

Importer(s):

Bulk Unlimited Corp., of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-731
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
