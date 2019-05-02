  1. Home
BRP Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Fuel Leak and Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
2017 Ski Doo MXZ, Summit and Renegade snowmobiles
Hazard:

The vehicle’s fuel delivery system can leak fuel, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 2, 2019
Units:
About 10,000
Consumer Contact:

BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday or online at https://www.ski-doo.com and click on “Community” and then “Safety” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

 

This recall involves model year 2017 Ski-Doo MXZ, Summit and Renegade snowmobiles equipped with an 850 E-TEC engine sold in a variety of colors. Ski-Doo and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is on the decal located on the right hand side of tunnel.  The following models are included in the recall.

 

Models

Colors

MXZ TNT 850 E-TEC

White/Black; Black

MXZ X 850 E-TEC

Black; Yellow

RENEGADE ADRENALINE 850 E-TEC

White/Black; Black

RENEGADE X 850 E-TEC

Black; Orange

SUMMIT SP 850 E-TEC

Yellow/Black

SUMMIT X 850 E-TEC

Black; Orange/White
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a BRP Snowmobile dealer for a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 13 reports of fuel leaks and two reports of fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Ski-Doo dealers nationwide from June 2016 through April 2019 for between $12,000 and $13,500.

Importer(s):

 BRP U.S. Inc., of Sturtevant, Wis.

Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
19-745
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

