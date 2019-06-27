BRP Recalls Coolers Due to Entrapment and Suffocation Hazards

The cooler latch can automatically lock when the lid is closed, allowing a person to become locked inside the air tight container posing entrapment and suffocation hazards.
BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday or online at https://www.sea-doo.com/form/contact-us.html or www.sea-doo.com and click on “Owner Center,” then “Safety” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Sea-Doo LinQ™ 13.5 gallon or 51 liter marine coolers sold separately or with model year 2019 Sea-Doo Fish Pro personal watercraft. The coolers are made for use on boats and marine environments. Part number 269800817 is engraved under the cooler and can also be found on a sticker under the cooler. The coolers are white with black storage pocket, rod holder system and trolling slots.
Consumers should immediately put the coolers out of the reach of children. Contact a BRP Sea-Doo dealer for a free repair.
None reported
Sea-Doo dealers nationwide and online on sea-doo.com, Amazon.com, and other websites from September 2018 through June 2019 for about $650 when sold separately.
BRP U.S. Inc., of Sturtevant, Wis.
