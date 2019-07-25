  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Britax Recalls Modified Thru-Bolt Axles for Use with BOB Jogging Strollers Distributed Through the BOB Information Campaign Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Modified thru-bolt axles for use with BOB Jogging Strollers distributed through the BOB Information Campaign from January 10, 2019 to April 26, 2019
Hazard:

The modified thru-bolt on the front wheel can fracture, allowing the wheel to detach from the stroller, posing fall and injury hazards to children in the stroller and adults operating the stroller.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
July 25, 2019
Units:
About 200
Consumer Contact:

Britax toll-free at 888-427-4829 from 9 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday, or between 9 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. ET on Friday or via email at US-customerservice@britax.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the modified thru-bolt axle provided by Britax free of charge as one of the available incentives to eligible consumers in connection with the BOB Information Campaign announced on January 10, 2019.  The model number of the modified thru-bolt axle is S11393700 and it was manufactured for use with BOB Jogging Strollers made between 1/1/2009 to 9/30/2015.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the modified thru-bolt axle installed on the front wheel of their BOB jogging stroller. Britax is contacting consumers directly who received the modified thru-bolt axles and providing them with a free replacement thru-bolt axle.  Those consumers may also contact Britax for a free replacement thru-bolt axle. Consumers who have participated in the BOB Information Campaign, and have already been contacted by Britax, will automatically receive a replacement thru-bolt.

Incidents/Injuries:

Britax has received 8 reports of the modified thru-bolt fracturing. There are no reports of injuries with the modified thru-bolt axle.

Sold At:

Distributed by Britax free of charge to consumers in connection with the BOB Information Campaign announced on January 10, 2019.

Importer(s):

Britax Child Safety Inc., of Fort Mill, S.C.

Distributor(s):

Britax Child Safety Inc., of Fort Mill, S.C.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-763
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

H&M Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard
Stokke Recalls Infant Steps Bouncers Due to Fall Hazard
Trek Recalls Kickster Bikes Due to Fall Hazard
The Boppy Company Recalls Infant Head and Neck Support Accessories Due to Suffocation Hazard
Aegean Apparel Recalls Children’s Sleepwear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard