Britax Recalls Modified Thru-Bolt Axles for Use with BOB Jogging Strollers Distributed Through the BOB Information Campaign Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The modified thru-bolt on the front wheel can fracture, allowing the wheel to detach from the stroller, posing fall and injury hazards to children in the stroller and adults operating the stroller.
Britax toll-free at 888-427-4829 from 9 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday, or between 9 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. ET on Friday or via email at US-customerservice@britax.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves the modified thru-bolt axle provided by Britax free of charge as one of the available incentives to eligible consumers in connection with the BOB Information Campaign announced on January 10, 2019. The model number of the modified thru-bolt axle is S11393700 and it was manufactured for use with BOB Jogging Strollers made between 1/1/2009 to 9/30/2015.
Consumers should immediately stop using the modified thru-bolt axle installed on the front wheel of their BOB jogging stroller. Britax is contacting consumers directly who received the modified thru-bolt axles and providing them with a free replacement thru-bolt axle. Those consumers may also contact Britax for a free replacement thru-bolt axle. Consumers who have participated in the BOB Information Campaign, and have already been contacted by Britax, will automatically receive a replacement thru-bolt.
Britax has received 8 reports of the modified thru-bolt fracturing. There are no reports of injuries with the modified thru-bolt axle.
Distributed by Britax free of charge to consumers in connection with the BOB Information Campaign announced on January 10, 2019.
Britax Child Safety Inc., of Fort Mill, S.C.
Britax Child Safety Inc., of Fort Mill, S.C.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800